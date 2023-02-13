Entertainment
MCU Kang’s Connection To Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Confirmed By Actor
MCU star Jonathan Majors has hinted at what makes his Kang the Conqueror similar to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff ahead of the villain’s theatrical debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Ant Man 3 will give the MCU the strongest version of Kang the Conqueror yet, as he seeks to become the greatest antagonist in MCU history.
Known as one of the most intelligent beings in the franchise and someone who can exist in all of space and time, Kang is already confirmed to be a major problem for the Avengers for years to come.
While the big bad is already confirmed to be the Avengers’ next major threat after taking on Josh Brolin’s Thanos in the Infinity Saga, details of his place in the universe remain largely a mystery as the team Ant-Man prepares to find out more about him and where he came from.
Kang’s unique bond with Wanda Maximoff
During the official press conference of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaactor Jonathan Majors revealed to fellow MCU star Randall Park that Kang the Conqueror is known as the Nexus Being.
This links back to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who has also been confirmed to be a Nexus Being within the MCU.
Majors have noted that there are countless variations that “occupy different universes, multiverses, [and] they [all] have different intentions:
“Yeah, sure. Who is Kang? I think that’s a question we’ll all be answering for a very long time. I think the quick answer to that question is that Kang is a time-traveling super villain. Who is also a Nexus Being. Which leads to this idea of variants. There are multiple versions of Kang. The versions being variants. They occupy different universes, multi-verse, they have different intentions. They are all different beings, and yet something that we’re still and I’m still working and I’m still refining and refining and refining something like a connection between them. And that, to me, is the Kang gene.”
He also lamented that Ant Man 3Kang’s point of view is “Stuck in the Quantum Realm,” and he already has “has some problems” with some of its variants that exist elsewhere in the multiverse:
“Kang the Conqueror who we met last night, some met last night, is stuck in the Quantum Realm. And he’s got some issues with some guys, some variants. And he’s not happy about that. When he was there , he met Janet. And yeah. Yeah.
In the MCU, Nexus Beings have the ability to alter any timeline or reality they exist in at will, making them one of the most powerful and dangerous beings in the entire multiverse.
Kang has already shown the first signs of doing just that thanks to his He Who Remains variant which stole the show in episode 6 of Loki. And in between Loki And Ant Man 3Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff proved she’s on the same level with her rampage across multiple universes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The MCU’s Nexus Beings
Wanda used the teachings of the Darkhold in order to dream in her Earth-838 variant and find a way to be with her children again, which put the multiverse in danger of experiencing a new Incusion as the world grew. story progressed.
While she’s come back to her misdeeds and done what she can to save her world, Kang certainly has no intention of being so benevolent. And while her goals remain a mystery, Majors has already teased how many powerful variations of her character exist throughout space and time, setting up some scary moments to come.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Friday, February 17. Wanda Vision And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now streaming on Disney+.
