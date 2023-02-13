Reese Witherspoon doesn’t want her kids texting her | Entertainment





Reese Witherspoon encourages her kids to call her instead of texting her. The 46-year-old actress has Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, with her ex Ryan Phillipe as well as Tennessee, 10, with her husband Jim Toth and explained that she would much rather they learn power direct communication. even if they don’t feel like talking to him on the phone. She said: There comes a time when you have to get rid of texting, I talk to my older kids about the power of picking up the phone. Having this direct communication can sometimes be straight to the point. But you know, kids that age don’t like you calling them. They’re like, ‘Ugh, that’s my mom.’ “ The Legally Blonde actress was joined by Your Place Or Mine co-star Ashton Kutcher who has Wyatt, eight and six-year-old Dimitri with his wife Mila Kunis in the joint interview, who explained that his children are at the age when they are still excited at the prospect of a phone call. He told PEOPLE: Remember that thing where you used to fall asleep on the phone? I imagine my kids are going to have relationships with people who are mostly text-based for a while. While I’m like, call me! My children are always very excited about phone calls! We are both big family people. And I’m a huge fan of Dr. Becky Kennedy and her approach to parenthood. It’s not your job to raise happy children. It’s your job to raise resilient children who can find happiness. It’s the blessing of a scraped knee!

