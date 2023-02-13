Discover the fascinating world of Bollywood and Mumbai



















Key terms and information Description Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience as you immerse yourself in the dazzling world of Bollywood and the bustling city of Mumbai. Accompanied by a knowledgeable guide, you’ll be picked up from your hotel, airport or cruise ship and taken to visit the city’s most iconic sights and famous Bollywood hotspots. Your journey begins at India Gate, a symbol of Mumbai’s rich history and culture, where your guide will share the significance of the monument. Next, you’ll head to Nariman Point, a hub of luxury and commerce, and take in the picturesque views of Marine Drive, a boulevard in southern Mumbai. You will also visit Mani Bhavan, the historic residence of Mahatma Gandhi, and witness the traditional laundry district of Dhobighat, where you will see the dhobi, Mumbai’s traditional laundresses, at work. The tour also includes a walk past the homes of famous Bollywood stars. Treat yourself to a delicious lunch in a nice and hygienic restaurant, where you will have the option to choose between Rajdhani for vegetarians or Copper Chimney for non-vegetarians, as well as KFC or McDonald’s. As the highlight of your tour, you’ll visit a live film set and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the magic of filmmaking. You may even have the opportunity to meet and have a photo with actors or stars. After that, you will visit a Bollywood museum where you will see posters and photographs of famous Bollywood actors, then be escorted to an air-conditioned dance hall where you will see 3-4 live Bollywood dance performances performed by professional dancers . The icing on the cake, you will even have the chance to participate in the dance on stage, thus immersing yourself in the Bollywood culture. What’s included? Air-conditioned transport

Air-conditioned transport All fuel, driver’s allowance, toll and parking costs

All fuel, driver’s allowance, toll and parking costs Visit as mentioned above

Visit as mentioned above Guide fees

Guide fees Refreshments including bottled water and cookies

Refreshments including bottled water and cookies Entrance fees for monuments

Entrance fees for monuments Lunch for groups of 2 or more participants only. What is excluded? Tips (optional)

Tips (optional) Meals not included More information This is a basic reality tour that gives you behind-the-scenes knowledge and experience of making movies, series, or commercials. You will gain experience on how the studios look and how filming takes place and works.

This is a basic reality tour that gives you behind-the-scenes knowledge and experience of making movies, series, or commercials. You will gain experience on how the studios look and how filming takes place and works. Please note that this tour is different from the Universal Studios tour at Hollywood Amusement Park, as the studios in India are smaller than in Hollywood.

Please note that this tour is different from the Universal Studios tour at Hollywood Amusement Park, as the studios in India are smaller than in Hollywood. Itinerary may be subject to change depending on studio clearance.

Itinerary may be subject to change depending on studio clearance. Photo shoots are not permitted unless authorized. Professional cameras are not permitted on set unless permission is granted.

Photo shoots are not permitted unless authorized. Professional cameras are not permitted on set unless permission is granted. Please keep your mobile in silent mode while shooting and keep quiet.

Please keep your mobile in silent mode while shooting and keep quiet. Please Note: Dance Hall (Live Bollywood Style Dance) Dance Show is not available for single person bookings Location and times Schedule The local operator will contact you with the updated timetable upon booking. Cancellation Policy Receive a 100% refund if you cancel up to 48 hours before the date of your participation. Important information You will first receive an e-mail confirming your reservation.

You will first receive an e-mail confirming your reservation. The ticket/voucher will be sent 24 hours before the date of your participation.

The ticket/voucher will be sent 24 hours before the date of your participation. If you do not receive any email from us, please check your Spam folder or let us know by email. Flexible cancellation policy Plans change and that’s OK. Cancel up to 24 hours in advance and receive a full refund. Have a question? Need help planning? With 24/7 support, we are here to answer all your questions and for you. Best value ever Take advantage of last minute availability and exclusive offers.

