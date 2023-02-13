DCU Chief James Gunn Confirms Batman Will Get A New Actor





DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirms that the DCU’s Batman won’t be played by George Clooney or anyone who has portrayed the hero before.



This article covers a developing story. Keep checking back with us as we’ll add more information as it becomes available. Contrary to rumors, actor George Clooney will not be reprising the role of Batman in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe. Instead, Gunn confirmed that someone else would be brought in to don the iconic on-screen cowl.

On social media, Gunn confirmed that it’s “absolutely not” true that Clooney will be playing Batman and that DC Studios will be looking to cast a “new actor” for the role. The head of the studio did not give more details to curious fans. RELATED: Two DCU Projects Still Under Secret, Including James Gunn’s Favorite Gunn previously confirmed that actor Ben Affleck won’t be returning, but that Robert Pattinson will continue to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ separate universe from The Batman. However, Gunn also added that Affleck, who played Batman in the DCEU, will have a role to play in this new universe. “We’re working with Ben Affleck, who’s been on our team trying to put things together and he really wants to direct one of our projects. We’re thrilled he’s doing it,” Gunn explained. DC Studios recently unveiled the next slate of movies and TV shows, all featuring the new DC Universe. This first phase will be divided into two chapters. The first chapter is called “Gods & Monsters” and will begin in 2025 with Superman: Legacy, a film centered on the youth of the iconic Kryptonian. One of the projects to follow is The brave and the daring, which focuses on Batman as he attempts to father his son, assassin Damian Wayne. No casting details have been announced for Batman or any of the characters who are expected to appear. RELATED: James Gunn’s The Brave and the Bold is Already Creating Trouble for Talia al Ghul

The Batman mythos on screen There have been several iterations of the Dark Knight on the big screen over the past decade. Following the conclusion of Christopher Nolan Black Knight trilogy in 2012, Affleck donned the Batman cape and cowl for Zack Snyder Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie, again reprising the role in Justice League And suicide squad. After attempting to develop a solo film for the character, Affleck left the role, giving way to what eventually became Robert Pattinson’s take on Matt Reeves’ much-loved film character, The Batman. As the DCU takes shape, Reeves continues to develop his separate universe, which will expand with the next one. penguin spin-off series on HBO Max, as well as The Batman – Part II. It exists in a similar state to Todd Phillips’ Joker movie and its upcoming sequel, Joker: Madness for Twowhich is also inspired by the myth of Batman. Source: Twitter

