Romantic classics to accompany you throughout the winter

The road trip from my childhood home in Boston to my grandparents’ home in New Jersey is familiar to me. These expeditions were a tradition for the first 11 years of my life – not because of how often we went, but because of the music.

Driving through the winding highways of Connecticut, over the Tappan Zee Bridge and through the crowded suburbs of Garden State, my mother was always playing songs by her favorite childhood artists – James Taylor, Chicago, David Bowie and many more. My parents, my brother and I all sang together.

We took these trips so often that these songs, which had been around for decades before me, stuck in my mind. I became a lover of oldies, and I didn’t even know it.

Since entering high school, I’ve found myself constantly listening to the same tunes that were essential to my mother’s young adult years. After days and days of listening to these melodies, one universal theme seemed to resonate most with me: love.

So, as we head into the toughest days of Winter Quarter –– informally known as “handcuff season” –– I thought it would be appropriate to share some of my favorite old romantic classics to warm up your heart whether single or taken.

We begin with an ultimate classic: John Denver’s “Annie’s Song” from 1974. This track contains some of the most graceful and heartbreaking instrumentals and lyrics. The orchestral strings perfectly complement Denver’s ode to his wife, Annie, as he compares their love to some of nature’s most beautiful scenes.

All these components give it a timeless quality; it’s also one of the only songs my 86-year-old grandfather will happily sing with me during karaoke night.

The second song on my list came out a decade later. If you’ve ever felt incredibly conflicted after falling in love with a friend of yours, you need to listen to REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

Just listen to these lyrics: “What started as a friendship grew stronger / I just wish I had the strength to show it.”

You can see why this powerful ballad had such a powerful hold on me in high school and, presumably, on every American teenager in the mid-80s.

Flashing back to the 70s, Roberta Flack released a cover of a little-known song and turned it into an absolute classic that I’m sure you’ve heard by now. The story goes that Lori Lieberman, the original singer of “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” started writing the lyrics on a napkin at a Don McLean concert as he sang his sweet ballad, ” Empty Chairs”, a song that I also highly recommend.

Flack, after hearing the original, put her own spin on it by adding percussion and rearranging her chords, widely popularizing the song on her way to winning Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 16th Grammys. Annual awards. The Fugees covered the song two decades later, making it an even bigger worldwide hit.

I had the pleasure of hearing this fourth song live during Elton John’s farewell tour last July with my mother and aunt. “I guess that’s why they call it the blues” began in typical Elton fashion with an instantly recognizable piano introduction that led to a catchy, catchy melody.

The song connects time away from one’s lover to the “blues” while acknowledging the importance of staying in the present during a relationship. It features a moving harmonica solo that matches the emotional tenor of the piece.

Funnily enough, the person behind the harmonica solo happens to be my all-time favorite artist and the singer of the next and final song on my list.

Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed” is a track I keep coming back to, ever since I first heard it on my mom’s iTunes account in elementary school. Wonder’s musical genius is on full display, from his use of environmental percussion to the inclusion of several key changes throughout the song.

With soothing chords and pensive lyrics, this track is for the dreamer. Unrequited love appears throughout, and the buildup found in the chorus –– expertly developed by ascending modulations –– conveys an emotion befitting the intensity of Wonder’s romantic expression.

Although my elementary school self could never understand the nuance behind the songs I heard, it makes them all the more meaningful when I listen to them today. So listen to them: maybe they will find a chord with you too.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

Related stories:

— Liner Notes: America lacks sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll: Måneskin delivers ‘RUSH!’

— Liner Notes: SZA beautifully expresses her emotional maturity in the highly anticipated album “SOS”

— Liner notes: Former President Obama’s 2022 music choices were a little too good