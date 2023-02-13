Which Actor Has The Most Oscar Nominations Without Winning





The Academy is known for its frequent snubs of deserving talent, but which screen icons have the most nominations and no Oscars to show for it?



THE Oscars often reward Hollywood’s biggest actors with a shiny trophy, but some screen legends have multiple nominations and no Oscars to show for it. During the early years of the event, actors were named based on their work for the entire year. Based on the book by Emanuel Levy All about Oscar, at the fourth ceremony, the actors were nominated for a specific performance in a single film, limiting their chances. Katharine Hepburn has won more Oscars than any other actor with a grand total of four while Meryl Streep has more nominations than any of her peers with a whopping 21 nods – and three wins. VIDEO OF THE DAY From the inauguration of Halle Berry The Monster Ball victory to Heath Ledger’s posthumous victory for The black Knight, the Academy has often rewarded the talent most deserving of recognition. However, there have also been plenty of notorious snubs throughout Oscar history. Marilyn Monroe, one of the most enduring cultural icons, has never even been nominated for an Oscar. The late Chadwick Boseman missed his last chance to win an Oscar, posthumously, when he lost the 2021 Best Actor award to Anthony Hopkins. Meanwhile, the actors with the most nominations and no wins are two of the most famous actors in Hollywood history. RELATED: 10 Actors With Oscars And Razzies

Throughout his career, Peter O’Toole received eight Oscar nominations and lost each of them to other great actors. In 2003, after snubbing him every time he was nominated, the organization presented O’Toole with an Academy Honorary Award in recognition of a lifetime of masterful acting. O’Toole received Best Actor nominations for Lawrence of Arabia (which won Best Picture) in 1963, Beckett in 1965, The Lion in Winter in 1969, Goodbye, Mr. Chips in 1970, The ruling class in 1973, The stuntman in 1981, my favorite year in 1983, and Venus in 2007. Unfortunately for O’Toole, each time he had stiff competition. While Lawrence of Arabia won Best Picture and Best Director, O’Toole lost the Best Actor Oscar to Gregory Peck for his role as Atticus Finch in Kill a mockingbird. O’Toole’s performance as King Henry II in Beckett lost to Rex Harrison for my lovely lady. In 1969, he lost to Cliff Robertson for Charly while his lion in winter co-star Katharine Hepburn won Best Actress. In 1973, he lost to Marlon Brando for The Godfather. In 1981, he lost to Robert De Niro for angry bull. In 1983, he lost to Ben Kingsley for Gandhi. In 2007 he lost to Forest Whitaker for The Last King of Scotland. Like Peter O’Toole, Glenn Close also received eight Oscar nominations and no wins. Close was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The world according to Garp in 1983, The big thrill in 1984, Natural in 1985, and Hillbilly Elegy in 2021. She was nominated in the Best Actress category for her roles in Fatal attraction in 1988, Dangerous Liaisons in 1989, Albert Nobs in 2012, and Wife in 2019. Wife She was widely expected to finally win Close the coveted trophy, with most 2019 Oscars pundits predicting she would be honored as much for her lifetime of work as she was for the film’s specific performance. Amazingly, she lost to Olivia Colman for The favourite. It wasn’t Close’s last nomination, and there could very well be more, because unlike O’Toole, who died in 2013, her career isn’t over yet. There is also a chance for the Oscars to rectify their mistake by giving Close an honorary Oscar, as they did with O’Toole. MORE: 10 Most Oscar-Nominated Actors Of The 21st Century

