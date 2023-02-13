How crime defined Hollywood in 2007

From The Godfather And scarface For Freedmen And pulp Fiction, some of the most renowned films of all time have a clear focus on crime. Although a quick definition of the genre can be given in several ways, the consensus is that crime films generally focus on gangsters, heists, or police procedurals. These are the common subgenres.





In 2017, screenwriter Eric R. Williams created The Screenwriter’s Taxonomy: A Roadmap for Collaborative Storytellingand he decided that there were eleven real film genres: action, crime, fantasy, horror, (slice of) life, romance, science fiction, sports, thriller, war and western.

Williams called these categories “super genres”, saying that the word “genre” itself has essentially become meaningless due to its ubiquitous modern use to broadly define any given film. However, some movies are easily categorized – like 3h10 to Yuma (2007) of that same year, which is clearly a western.

Several years in Hollywood history are usually associated with a specific movie genre. 1982, for example, saw the release of dozens of popular science fiction films like The thing (1982), AND the extra-terrestrial (1982), blade runner (1982), and tron (1982). And a few decades before, 1969 was known for its westerns such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The real courage (1969), and The Wild Band (1969). But in 2007, it was the detective genre that dominated Hollywood. At least, critically. They also made a lot of money in theaters – but not as much as other genre powerhouses.





Box office figures in 2007

Universal images

In terms of money racked up at the global box office, theaters were mostly dominated by sci-fi projects: Transformers (2007) and I’m a legend (2007), for example. There were also fantastic movies like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), and of course a few superhero titles came out such as Spiderman 3 (2007) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

There’s no denying, however, that these films fall short of the 2007 titles that fall under the crime genre in terms of quality. But one category that gave criminal activity a run for its critical money was the Western. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007), more 3h10 to Yuma (2007) and There is no country for old people (2007) could all be categorized as westerns.

However, the last of them could also easily be defined as a detective film. This is where gender lines are loosely defined. Yet, however: while No country didn’t beat the ten highest-grossing movies of the year, or anything, it still managed $171.6 million on a $25 million budget. Two other crime films have performed well in theaters – but more on those in a moment.

Hollywood’s crime movie rate was at its highest ever in 2007

Miramax Movies

Right off the bat, it’s worth noting the dominant subgenre of 2007 crime films: the heist. To know, Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), the lookout (2007), and Before the devil knows you’re dead (2007) all released this year with more or less critical and commercial success. Steven Soderbergh’s latest entry The Ocean Trilogy (2001 – 2007) made big money at the box office, more than anything written here – with No country, it was one of the three aforementioned movies that made a lot of money. However, Ocean’s Thirteen failed to make waves with critics.

In the meantime, the lookout by Scott Frank and Before the devil knows you’re dead by Sidney Lumet remain among the most underrated of their genre, year of release, or even decade. They were well received despite the modest money earned worldwide. But carefully researched robberies weren’t all 2007 had to offer when it came to criminal activity on the big screen. Zodiac (2007) by David Fincher was about serial killers, while Gone baby gone (2007) by Ben Affleck revolved around the abduction of a child.

Then there are the gangster movies: american mobster (2007) by Ridley Scott and Eastern promises (2007) by David Cronenberg. The former was a financial and critical success, while the latter resonated far more with critics than viewers. However, perhaps the most enjoyable detective film released in 2007 is that of an American author couple: Joel and Ethan Coen.

Again, there is a solid case that There is no country for old people best fits Western categorization – especially the neo-Western subgenre. However, the genre lines are finely defined, and with the contemporary setting in tandem with cat-and-mouse elements, there’s a clear argument that this Coen Brothers masterpiece falls into the current genre: crime. .

The Global Impact of 2007 Crime Films

Paramount Pictures

In total, the 2007 crime films garnered eleven nominations with four Oscar wins and eight nominations with two Golden Globe wins. Additionally, they share an average of 86.6% on Rotten Tomatoes and they earned $921 million on a combined budget of $374 million.

However, some entries of this ilk have been absolutely, undeniably snubbed by the awards associations despite the current year being particularly competitive. And most of these titles were also ignored by the public more than they would be today. Namely, David Fincher Zodiac received no Oscar, BAFTA or even Golden Globe nominations. This is probably one of the most important robberies of each respective ceremony, ever.

In his April 18, 2017 article, which highlighted the best films of 2007, critic Mark Allison of Den of Geek said: “2007 is surely to be remembered as one of the finest years in English cinema, probably the best of this century so far. Like 1939, 1976 or 1994, it was one of those years where true classics followed one another.

None of these statements would have been justified without the type of crime. It was almost a trend at the time, with powerful directors taking the reins of gangster stories, burglaries, and police procedurals. 2007 is often cited as one of the greatest 12-year stretches in movie history, and that’s largely down to hit crime movies like There is no country for old people, Zodiac, american mobsterAnd Ocean’s Thirteenas well as other more underrated titles like the lookout, Before the devil knows you’re dead, Eastern promisesand even Gone baby gone. These are some of the highest quality crime movies ever made, and they all came out in 2007.