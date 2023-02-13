Entertainment
Missing Canajoharie man’s sister ‘strongly’ believes he is dead
CANAJOHARIE More than a month has passed since Kevin White, 41, was last seen crossing the Palatine Bridge.
His sister Nicole Frederick isn’t optimistic about her little brother’s condition. Dissatisfied with the progress of the local police, she conducted a private investigation in an attempt to discover White’s whereabouts.
White with no access to a car, social media and cell phone service was last captured on two CCTV systems at 5:39 p.m. on January 12. The disappearance was reported to Canajoharie police four days later, according to village agency chief Bryan McFadden.
The missing Canajoharie man has been associated with suspicious figures interested in money and drugs, the sister reported. Nicole Frederick believes White was abducted by someone familiar and is “strongly” convinced that anything after that time likely resulted in death.
With a limited camera view of the bridge, the chief last week did not rule out a vehicle abduction or a descent into the Mohawk River, although a “not easy” task on the pedestrian bridge. No one interviewed by police reported witnessing White at the time of his disappearance.
Canajoharie police led a 24-person search party earlier this month along the Mohawk River and adjacent wetlands. Members of the small department scanned the streets of the village, on foot and with the help of drone technology.
Authorities from Montgomery County, Fulton County, Schoharie County, St. Johnsville, Fort Plain, Amsterdam, Gloversville, Johnstown, Schenectady, Albany and State also participated to the investigation. There have since been unconfirmed sightings in Albany, Johnstown and Altamont, none of which have yet proven successful in the case.
We normally find them now, McFadden said last week, from past search efforts in the municipality. No matter how hard I try. I could move heaven and earth and unless I find it, I still can’t.
A change.org petition, backed by Nicole Frederick and her father Brian Frederick, was launched on Saturday asking Canajoharie police to turn over the official investigation to state authorities. The petition had 119 electronic signatures and counts as of Sunday.
“There’s no good reason why they can’t because he’s my son, and they have to respect my request, and if not, don’t understand why they wouldn’t,” Brian Frederick wrote. in a Facebook post this weekend. .
McFadden, who could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday, previously said he was working on the program focusing both on recovery and trying to find a way to communicate with the missing man.
White is 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen in footage with reddish-brown hair and a beard. Advice related to the case can be sent to the Canajoharie Police Department at 518-673-3111, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 518-853-5500 or the State Police at 518-783-3211 .
OTHER MISSING PERSONS IN THE AREA
Meanwhile, in Schenectady, authorities still have not found Samantha Humphrey, a 14-year-old girl who disappeared on November 25 in the Stockade district. Possible leads on Humphrey can be sent to Schenectady Police at 518-630-0911.
The Greater Capital Area has seen a number of unsolved missing persons cases over the years, including the controversial 2007 disappearance of Jaliek Rainwalker from Washington County and the 1998 disappearance of Suzanne Lyall from Washington County. Albany. The FBI eventually became involved in both cases.
Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3749 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil
