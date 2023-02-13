Entertainment
Crash Course In Romance And Jung Kyung Ho Top List Of Dramas And Hottest Actors For Week 4
tvNs Crash Course in Romance remains the hottest drama of the week!
For the fourth week in a row, Crash Course in Romance continued its reign at No. 1 on Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
Not only did Crash Course in Romance remain No. 1 on the drama chart, but the star Jung Kyung Ho also topped the list of hottest actors for the fourth week in a row. Jeon Do Yeon and Noh Yoon Seo also made the list at No. 3 and No. 8 respectively.
Meanwhile, agency JTBCs swept second place on both lists this week, with the leading lady Lee Bo Young go up to No. 2 on the cast list and Son Naeun next at #6.
JTBCs Love Interest stayed strong at No. 3 on the drama chart, while tracks Moon Ga Young And Yoo Yeon Seok ranked No. 4 and No. 5 on the cast list, respectively.
Finally, TV Chosuns red balloon retained its spot at No. 4 on the drama list, while the star Seojihye climbed 12 places in the actor rankings to claim No. 9.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz in the first week of February are as follows:
- tvN Crash Course in Romance
- JTBC Agency
- JTBC Love Interest
- Chosun Red Balloon TV
- tvN missing: the other side 2
- KBS2 Three daring siblings
- SBS refund
- CMB Kokdu: Season of Divinity
- KBS2 The Bride’s Revenge
- tvN Poong, the Joseon 2 psychiatrist
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Jung Kyung Ho (Crash Course in Romance)
- Lee Bo Young (agency)
- Jeon Do Yeon (Romance Crash Course)
- Moon Ga Young (Love Interest)
- Yoo Yeon Seok (Love Interest)
- Son Naeun (Agency)
- Lee Sun Gyun (Refund)
- Noh Yoon Seo (Romance Crash Course)
- Seo Ji Hye (red ball)
- Ha Na Park (Bride’s Revenge)
Watch the full episodes of Red Balloon here
Bride revenge here
and Kokdu: Season of Deity below!
