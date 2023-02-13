Who sang the national anthem?





(NEXSTAR) – The Super Bowl is here, but before the game starts, the NFL will provide pre-game entertainment. This includes the national anthem, “America the Beautiful,” and a special flyover at State Farm Stadium. First, the national anthem. The NFL announcement in January, singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. The acclaimed country singer is an eight-time Grammy winner, 15-time Country Music Association, and 10-time Academy of Country Music Award winner. Super Bowl 2023 halftime: 3 things to know Stapleton is well known for his hits like “Tennessee Whiskey”, “Broken Halos” and “You Should Probably Leave”. He’s just the latest country singer to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Last year it was Mickey Guyton, and the year before it was Eric Church singing alongside R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan. Troy Kotsur, a renowned Arizona native actor best known for his work on the movie “CODA,” will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language. During the national anthem, the NFL announced that a special flyover honoring 50 years of women flying in the US Navy will be conducted. Airwomen will be part of the formation, which will include an F-35C Lightning II from the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of VFA-122, and an EA -18G Growler of the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129. These NFL Teams Have Never Won a Super Bowl Babyface, a 12-time Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer, sings “America the Beautiful.” In addition to collaborating with Beyonce, Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige, Babyface’s hits include “Whip Appeal” and “Two Occasions.” Slideshow: Super Bowl Pregame Artists FILE – Chris Stapleton arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Stapleton will take to the Super Bowl stage next month to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform America the Beautiful. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)

Troy Kotsur arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Babyface arrives at Universal Music Group’s Grammy After Party on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at AARP’s 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Invision/AP) Last month Babyface caught on Twitter to say he was “really excited and honored to play America the Beautiful in Super Bowl LVII.” Colin Denny, a deaf member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign “America the Beautiful”. Denny is a research assistant at University of Arizona College of Education. The 32-year-old, signing through an interpreter, said he hoped to ‘inspire and empower those who are alone to look around and see that there are other people who are like them and not feel so isolated”. or lonely. What do NFL players wear around their necks? Fans of the ABC show “Abbott Elementary” will recognize a familiar face during the pre-game entertainment. Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard on the sitcom, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as “The Black National Anthem.” according to the NAACP. I wish my parents were still alive to see it and experience it with me, Ralph said in a recent interview. I know that would have been something they would have loved to be a part of. I miss them. Deaf performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and provide the ASL rendition of Rihanna’s halftime show. The Associated Press contributed to this report.



