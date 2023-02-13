Happy Valley Ryan Cawood actor Rhys Connah shunslavish BRITs dinne

He rose to fame through his role in the BBC hit Happy Valley.

Yet as Rhys Connah mingled with the A-list on Saturday night at the BRIT Awards, he humbly admitted he “had no idea who most of them were”.

The 16-year-old actor, who plays Ryan Cawood in the drama series, even skipped the fancy celebrity dinner party in favor of a modest cone of fries and a cup of tea.

After leaving her dessert untouched, Rhys told MailOnline: ‘I don’t really like all these fancy dishes. I’m just happy with my chips and a cup of tea.

When asked if he was nervous about presenting, the down-to-earth star replied, “Not really. The problem is, I don’t really know who most people are!

The food Rhys chose to avoid included a starter of truffle mouse, a main course of venison, and a rhubarb cheesecake with ginger sorbet.

At the ceremony held at the O2 Arena in London, Rhys presented the award for Best International Artist alongside model Georgia May Jagger.

The award was won by Beyonce, who was not present at the party, but sent a thank you message to the BRIT Awards and her fans.

After his presentation homework, Rhys stepped back and watched the rest of the show with his chips and tea.

Rhys has been at the center of a jaw-dropping storyline involving her on-screen dad Tommy Lee Royce over the past six weeks, which ended last Sunday.

However, it appears his newfound focus hasn’t changed his roots as he spoke of his distaste for the fanciful offerings at the ceremony.

Earlier this week, Rhys reflected on his time on the hit show, after growing up onscreen.

He said he used to be “the coolest kid in school” thanks to his ability to swear on set while filming scenes.

He started on the show aged eight and played the character Ryan in all three seasons of the BBCdrama.

Addressing the BBChe said: “I was the coolest kid in school because I had to come in like, ‘Guess what, I have to swear and nobody could yell at me, nobody could say anything.’ ‘ I have to swear charges all day.

Thinking back to his previous scenes, he called himself “boring” on screen.

“But looking at it now, I’m just a boring little guy doing everything wrong, messing things up and with a squeaky voice. I just look at it like, ‘Have I always been this boring? ”

In the series, he plays Ryan, the son of the villainous Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton.

Happy Valley fans were shocked when Tommy Lee Royce set himself on fire after an epic confrontation with Sgt Catherine Cawood in the story’s final episode.

After escaping court and breaking into Catherine’s house in an effort to kill her, Tommy (James Norton) waited for the officer to come home.

And fans found themselves screaming ‘oh my f**king God’ as the villain attempted to end his life after telling Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) that he had forgiven her for hiding the news that he had a son by him.

The two characters had a tense confrontation when they came face to face for the last time, with Tommy realizing he had reached the end of the road when he came to the conclusion that his son Ryan was happiest alive. with her.

As things turned sour, the escaped convict realized he had nowhere left to turn and ignite – before Catherine rushed out to douse the flames with a blanket.

However, instead of watching him burn, Catherine covered him with a blanket and put out the flames shortly before the police arrived – before it was later revealed that Tommy was alive and hospitalized.

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to share their reaction to the agonizing climax of Catherine and Tommy’s feud.

“OH MY F**KING GOD” shouted one watcher, with another remarking, “Well, I bet NO ONE expected that!”

“I’m castaway,” commented a third, with a fourth observing: “Funking he goes, he set himself on fire.”

‘Jesus it was intense!’ commented a fifth observer.

“I don’t think anyone has THIS on their #HappyValleyFinale Good Jaysus bingo card,” another shared.