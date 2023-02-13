Rihanna soars at Super Bowl halftime, pregnant with her 2nd child





Rihanna was above it all. She started and ended the Super Bowl 57 halftime show hovering over the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The performance met fans’ expectations, but it included a major surprise: the singer is pregnant with her second child. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit with a tight, rubbery outfit underneath as she stood on a transparent rectangular platform that rose and lowered as she sang the lyrics to Bitch Better Have My Money on the turf where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were battling moments earlier. Dancers wearing white ski-style overalls and shaded goggles had their own suspended platforms that moved in concert with his. She and the dancers were lowered onto a long stage that matched her outfit as she sped through hits including “Work,” Where Have You Been and Only Girl, belting out Do You Want Me To Feel Like The Only One girl in the world. There were none of the instant costume changes, stage changes or surprise guest appearances that have been a constant at other Super Bowl halftimes. (His set included songs that were studio collaborations with Drake and Ye, but none suddenly appeared.) The theme and color scheme remained the same throughout the 13-minute show, with red lights occasionally bathing the stage and golden fireworks exploding in the air above her. The long scene allowed for extended shots as she looked at the camera and aerial tracking shots of Rihanna and her dancers. At one point, she powdered her face and checked it in a mirror before getting back on the mic. Lights twinkled from the bleachers as she was hoisted into the air alone and sang Diamonds with her diamond-shining chorus as the set closed. Rihanna’s performance was her first live event in years, and her first since becoming a mother nine months ago.

