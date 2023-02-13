Idris Elba hits back after receiving backlash for saying he stopped describing himself as a ‘black actor’





Idris Elba stands by his statement that he no longer identifies as a “black actor”. On Saturday, the ‘Luther’ star took to Twitter to further explain the reasoning behind his recent comments, which have drawn backlash online. “There is not a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not,” Elba began. “Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect’, they are not defined by race. However, if YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative (sic). Ah lie?” IDRIS ELBA EXPLAINS WHY HE NO LONGER DESCRIBES HIMSELF AS A BLACK ACTOR: IT PUT ME IN A BOX Elba’s tweet comes after receiving backlash for recent comments he made in an interview with Esquire UK In the interview, he said describing himself as a ‘black actor’ put him in a ‘box’ . regarding his career. “If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the whole planet would have a change in the way we deal with each other,” said the Actor “Beast” said in the article published on Wednesday. “As humans, we’re obsessed with race. And that obsession can really get in the way of people’s aspirations, get in the way of their growth.” He also agreed that racism should be discussed. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “Racism is real,” Elba said. “But, from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you let it be. I stopped describing myself as a black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We have to grow. We have to do it. Our skin is just that. It’s just skin. Rant over. The actor, who reprises his role as Luther in the new film ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ said he considers himself a “member of the black community.” “You say an eminent,” he told the interviewer. But when I go to America , Im a prominent member of the British community. Oh, Brits in the house!” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He said he appreciated that “I might be the first like me to do a certain thing. And it’s good to leave as part of my legacy. For other people, black kids, but also white kids growing up in the circumstances that I grew up in, are able to see that there was a kid that came from Canning Town that ended up doing what I’m doing. Fox News Digital’s Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

