Every actor who appeared in Family Guy Before The Orville

Without surprise, family guy sci-fi comedy-drama from creator Seth MacFarlane The Orville featured many cast crossovers. It’s clear from the cast list of MacFarlane’s movies and TV shows that he has a stable of actors he clearly enjoys working with. This, of course, is not exclusive to Seth MacFarlane, as many creatives favor a team of actors and production staff with whom they have already established strong working relationships. As The Orville is a passion project for star trek MacFarlane fan, it only makes sense that he would bring friends and former colleagues with him.

The Orville features a mix of family guy accustomed to Orville guest places, and minor family guy the actors transitioned to starring roles on the titular starship. Surprisingly, Charlize Theron appeared in The Orville and MacFarlane’s Wild West Comedy A Million Ways to Die in the Westbut has not yet appeared on family guy. However, some other big Hollywood stars have made appearances on both MacFarlane shows, some of which have been very subtle.

RELATED: Every Star Trek Actor Who Appeared On The Orville





Seth McFarlane

As The Orville gives MacFarlane a chance to live out his star trek fantasy, it’s no surprise that he plays the lead role of Captain Ed Mercer. Seth MacFarlane’s involvement as a lead actor was also likely part of the negotiations with the network when Fox originally ordered the show following the success of family guy And american dad. As captain of the Orville, he is miles from the game of family guyis Peter Griffin, and is somewhere closer to the outwardly cool but insecure talking dog.

Unlike Peter Griffin, Ed is a progressive man from the future who has had to make tough moral decisions throughout his career. The Orville‘s three seasons. Inspired by Gene Roddenberry’s original vision for star trekMacFarlane’s show tackled big themes like gender reassignment, far-right politics, and depression in a much more thoughtful and mature way than anything on family guy. Thus, MacFarlane defied the expectations of those who thought The Orville would be an ark Star Trek: The Next Generation parody in the same vein as his animated comedies.

Scott Grimes

Although best known as the voice of Steve Smith in american dadScott Grimes also played Kevin Swanson, son of Peter Griffin’s friend and neighbor Joe Swanson (Patrick Warburton) in 13 episodes of family guy between 2013 and 2020. Grimes succeeded Seth MacFarlane as Kevin of family guy starting in season 10 when the character returned from Iraq after being suspected of being killed in action. Typically, for family guythe depiction of Scott as a traumatized veteran regularly pushed the boundaries of taste and decency.

In The Orville, Grimes has a more substantial and nuanced role as Gordon Malloy, the helmsman of the Orville. He received controversial storylines similar to Kevin’s, including his romance with a woman he first met in hologram form, mirroring the story of Geordi La Forge and Leah Brahms in Star Trek: The Next Generation. However, he’s a much more stable character than the cartoon he’s starring in. family guyand MacFarlane enjoys working with him so much that he’s cast him for the next one as well. Ted TV show.

RELATED: Why Orville Season 3 Shares a Family Guy Opening Detail

Norman Macdonald

The late and great comedian Norm Macdonald had quite a memorable role as the Grim Reaper during family guythese are the early days. In family guy season 2, episode 6, “Death is a female dog”, a clerical trick by Peter leads to him being pursued by Death himself. When Death returned in subsequent episodes, he was played by Adam Carolla due to Macdonald’s commitments elsewhere, but the actor made another appearance in family guyplays Norm Macdonald

In The Orville, Norm MacDonald voiced Yaphit, the gelatinous lieutenant and engineer, who had a serious crush on Dr. Claire Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald). Although Claire ultimately chose THE Orvillethe version of GNTData from, Isaac (Mark Jackson), Yaphit never lost hope. When he was not a regular Orville cast member, Norm Macdonald’s Yaphit was a much-loved recurring character who will be sorely missed The Orville returns for a season 4.

Patrick Warburton

Patrick Warburton is well known for his roles in Seinfeld, The tick and voices the character of Joe Swanson in family guy. As a neighbor of the Griffins, Joe has been a family guy regular since the very first days of the show. It’s no surprise, then, that Warburton was asked to appear in MacFarlane’s The Orville.

Covered in fairly elaborate prosthetics, Patrick Warburton played Lieutenant Commander Tharl, the acting chief of security aboard the Orville after Alara departed Halston Sage. Tharl’s species had a unique metabolism, which resulted in the evolution of the esophagus, one of which looked like a long trunk. Tharl’s unprofessional behavior and preference for eating food at his workstation did not appeal to his shipmates, who were relieved when he left after two episodes.

RELATED: Family Guy Season 1 Had a Different Meg: Why Lacey Chabert Quit

Adrianne Palicki

Adrianne Palicki plays Kelly Grayson in The Orville, Ed’s ex-wife and second in command. She is an integral part of the cast as the relationship between the former couple is often at the center of some of the best episodes of The Orville. In fact, Ed and Kelly’s relationship is so important to the show that a young Kelly created a dystopian alternative. Orville timeline when she turned down a second date with Ed, after getting a glimpse of their relationship breaking down.

Palicki is a Orville regular and has only featured in a family guy episode before being cast as Kelly. Oddly, she voiced the role of Saved by the bells Tiffani Thiessen in the Season 8 episode “Big Man on Hippocampus,” in which an amnesiac Peter has abandoned his family for a life of casual sex. For a show that loves celebrity cameos, it’s odd that family guy did not choose the real Thiessen, although she may not have liked the script.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe played Darulio, the alien archaeologist with whom Kelly had an affair, which led to the breakdown of her marriage to Ed. Best known for playing Chris Traeger in Parks and recreationLowe’s appearance in The Orville the pilot was uncredited, but would later have a larger guest role in The Orville season 1, episode 9, “Cupid’s Dagger”. In the episode, Darulio is revealed to emit powerful pheromones that cause instant sexual attraction, leading both Ed and Kelly to fall in love with the man who ended their marriage.

Rob Lowe had appeared twice in family guy before playing Darulio in The Orville. He played Stanford Cordray, the man who bought Stewie Rupert’s beloved teddy bear in “Road to Rupert” and also played himself in the episode “Not All Dogs Go To Heaven”. The second appearance was notable because not only did he do live action family guy appearance, he shared a stage and bedroom with Batman star and mayor of Quahog, Adam West.

RELATED: Orville Season 3 Ending Explained (In Detail)

Marina Sirtis

Marina Sirtis is one of many star trek actors concerned by The Orville both behind and in front of the camera. Jonathan Frakes, who plays her husband Will Riker in Star Trek: Picard directed two episodes of The Orville, like a Star Trek: VoyagerTom Paris actor Robert Duncan McNeill. Sirtis, and the rest of her GNT the actors reprized their roles in parody scenes for family guy in addition to playing themselves when Stewie kidnapped the entire cast in “Not All Dogs Go To Heaven”.

star trekThe Deanna Troi actor has been cast as the titular ship’s school teacher in The Orville season 2, episode 12, “Sanctuary”, which was also directed by her GNT co-star Jonathan Frakes. Frakes contacted Marina Sirtis when the other actors they auditioned were unsuccessful. Although it’s a small role, the teacher’s worries about Bortus and Klyden’s son, Topa – who was born a woman – turns into one of the The Orvillethe most critically acclaimed episodes and an ongoing allegorical storyline about transgender rights.

Hollywood guest stars

Ted Danson and Bruce Willis both starred in family guy as animated representations of themselves or their iconic roles. However, the two men appeared in The Orville. After several cameos over the years, Ted Danson’s Union Admiral has become a villain in The OrvilleIt is Inspired by Star Trek 6 episode “Dominos”. Bruce Willis also appeared in The Orvilleuncredited, as the voice of Groogen, a sentient houseplant who wanted Kelly to reconsider the end of her relationship with the teacher Cassius. Another big star familiar to fans of Seth MacFarlane’s work is Liam Neeson, who appeared in A Million Ways to Die in the West and as himself in episodes of family guy.

Neeson also made a surprise, uncredited appearance in The Orville season 1, episode 4, “If the Stars Should Appear” as Jahavus Dorahl, the commander of a bioship who, in the centuries since his death, has become worshiped as a god, with dire consequences. Neeson appeared via the recordings that had become sacred teachings, lending them his trademark gravitas. With family guy and all those other MacFarlane projects under his belt, only Neeson remains to appear in american dad to complete the set.

MORE: Family Guy: Every Time Brian & Stewie Time Traveled