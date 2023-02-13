Entertainment
General Motors/Netflix Super Bowl 2023 Business Features Actor Will Ferrell Promotes Electric Vehicles
Another The Super Bowl is upon uswhich means a lot of starred ads are on their way. General Motors and Netflix teamed up this year with an ad promoting electric vehicles featuring actor Will Ferrell.
Check out the 2023 Super Bowl ad from General Motors and Netflix below:
The message was immediately clear when Ferrell announced that Netflix will include electric vehicles (EVs) in their original productions as part of General Motors’ (GM) decision to go electric. He was driving one of GM’s cars through a zombie hoard when one of the undead bites his wrist through the window.
The scene was a play on one of the popular movies on the “Army of the Dead” platform. Ferrell is then taken on a journey through some of Netflix’s other top performers. He is intentionally kidnapped in a “Squid Game” scene before walking down an alley in the backyard in a setting just outside “Bridgerton”.
Ferrell finds himself upside down as he plays Dusty from “Stranger Things” before helping a runaway bride from “Love is Blind” alongside Jonathan Van Ness from “Queer Eye.” The ad includes a full circle ending as Ferrell drives off like a zombie with whoever bit him in the passenger seat.
Will Ferrell notably partnered with GM in 2021 when the release of their electric vehicles was first announced. The campaign featured a 60-second Super Bowl commercial titled “No Way Norway” which did well with viewers. It will be interesting to see if the same success is met this time around.
