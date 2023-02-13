Northwestern Hillels Mega Shabbat back for the first time since 2020





Hundreds of NU community members gathered at Norris University Center Friday night to eat and watch a musical performance on Northwestern’s first Mega Shabbat event since 2020. Hillel invited students of all faiths and cultural backgrounds to the event, which included Reform, Conservative and Orthodox elective services. followed by mocktails, a performance by Jewish a capella band ShireiNU, and a catered kosher dinner including chicken and challah, plus vegan options. Hillel has been hosting Mega Shabbat at NU since 2012. Event organizers wanted this year’s event to be “better than ever” after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sloane Warner, president of Mega Shabbat Logistics and a senior at Weinberg. Shabbat is a traditional day of rest for those who practice Judaism. It begins at sunset every Friday and ends at sunset the following evening. The day of rest is frequently celebrated with a communal dinner, which Hillel hosts every week. For Warner, Shabbat is a time to refresh from last week and prepare for the next, she said. “It’s a time to be together and celebrate community,” Warner said. “It’s an opportunity for everyone to have a conversation with a new person.” Hillel Executive Director Michael Simon said members of the NU community are constantly busy, which makes Shabbat a great time to take a break. Mega Shabbat began at NU as an opportunity to come together and bring joy to the Jewish community at a time of year between traditional Jewish holidays, Simon said. Warner said she was initially unsure whether the event would attract enough attendees to fill Norris’ second floor. However, the event exceeded expectations and required a waiting list, she said. Warner credited the event’s success to the organization’s welcoming atmosphere and Hillel members’ desire to connect with friends across the culture. Bienen and communications junior Allison Brook, who attended Friday’s event, said it can often be difficult to immerse yourself on campus because she lives off campus. But Mega Shabbat and other Hillel events provide opportunities to engage with the Jewish community on campus, she said. “I see so many people that I see around but don’t really know, as well as immediate friends,” Brook said. “It’s nice to de-stress after a rigorous academic period.” Next year, Simon and the other event organizers hope to increase attendance for Mega Shabbat and make it a place where all students can share an evening together, he said. Until then, Hillel will continue to hold a weekly Shabbat open to all students. “Everyone is welcome at Hillel, tonight and every other night,” Simon said. E-mail: [email protected] Related stories: — Hillel supports quarantined students with temporary food options for Passover — Beanie Feldstein Announced as Northwestern Hillel’s Fall Speaker — Third Annual Mega-Shabbat Continues to Grow, Pushing the Boundaries of Allison Dining

