



Sunday, February 12, 2023

U2 kept us guessing when the band said a big announcement would be coming on superbowl Sunday. During the two-minute warning, the group appeared in an advertisement revealing that they would be opening a state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas later this year. MSG Sphere To The Venetianas it has been dubbed, will open in September with a series of shows titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere. The special race, not to be confused with a residence, marks the Full stop-covered the band’s first live release in four years and followed the massive success of Joshua Tree Tours and 2018 EXPERIENCE + INNOCENCE interior visit. “The beauty of the Sphere is not just the revolutionary technology that will make it so unique, with the world’s most advanced audio system integrated into a structure designed with sound quality as a priority; it is also the possibilities of a immersive experience in real and imagined landscapes,” said The edge before running out of steam. “In short, it’s a canvas of unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We’ve all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation. “ Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. chief James L. Dolan added, “MSG Sphere’s advanced technology allows a legendary band like U2 to bring their music to life in entirely new ways. The Sphere is a new medium that will redefine entertainment. Longtime U2 drummer, Larry Mullen Jr.will take time off to undergo and recover from surgery in 2023, so bram van denberg will fill in to join bonoThe edge and Adam Clayton on the MSG Sphere stage. The band addressed Mullen’s absence in a statement, saying, “It’s going to take everything we have to approach the Sphere without our drumming partner, but Larry joined us to welcome Bram, which is a force in its own right.” Fans from all over the world can register here for more information on show dates and tickets. Watch the aforementioned announcement below. Thank goodness that teaser sphere wasn’t yet another Chinese spy balloon.

