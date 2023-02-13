



Late Chewbacca actor’s Star Wars memorabilia redirected from auction to Peter Mayhew Foundation Peter Mayhew’s abandoned Star Wars assets have nearly avoided auction by owners living on the former Chewbacca actor’s estate. lucasfilm



Pierre Mayhew left a beloved legacy when he died in 2019, as the actor best known for playing Chewbacca in the original star wars trilogy. He also left behind the value of an attic of precious star wars paraphernalia, which remained unclaimed when the actor’s estate was sold after his death.

25 years after acquiring the property, the owners stumbled upon Mayhew’s treasure star wars goods while doing some long-neglected spring cleaning. Apparently they thought it might fetch a pretty penny at auction. They took the items to an auctioneer named Angus Ashworth, who recounted the initial exchange in a statement to the BBC: “I was approached by a lovely elderly couple who were cleaning out their attic a quarter of a century after moving into their property. The contents of the attic included a bag of star wars memories, which I think might be of some interest to star wars Fans. When the late actor’s wife learned that the items were being offered for sale, she expressed her lament via the Peter Mayhew Foundation’s Twitter page: “When we left this house, Peter’s movement issues prevented him from going into the attic to collect the rest of these memories. It really breaks my heart to see our belongings auctioned off like this by @angusashworth and @RyedaleAuction1. ~Angie Mayhew” Once word got back to Ashworth about the original star wars true origin of the memories, the auctioneer decided to step in in the interest of honoring Mayhew’s memory and legacy: “No one had approached us to discuss it, and if they had I would of course have spoken to the sellers. The monetary value of the land is quite modest, but knowing what it means to the foundation, and given that it had been in the attic for over 24 years, sellers are happy to donate it to the foundation to have permanently in their personal, non-profit collection so that fans can access it in perpetuity. Related: Peter Mayhew’s Family Furious After Late Actor’s Star Wars Memorabilia Are Auctioned

Give Chew-Back to Society Lucasfilm Ltd. The Peter Mayhew Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in the actor’s namesake to help bring “new hope” to those who need it most. According to their website, The Peter Mayhew Foundation is “dedicated to alleviating the illness, pain, suffering and financial cost caused by traumatic life events. By providing its available resources directly to children and adults deserving people in need, we help many charitable organizations to promote and strengthen their effectiveness and provide support where needed.” You can help support Mayhew’s cause here.

