Blockbuster Bollywood February 2023: Shahzada to Shiv Shastri Balboa, here’s what to expect at the cinema





January 2023 belonged to Shah Rukh Khan who then set all records with Pathaan. As we enter the second month of the year, here are the movies set to hit theaters this year. As movie theaters come back to life and movie producers scramble to book the best dates for their releases, it’s always best to know in advance what titles to look out for. Shehzada Shehzada, an action family entertainer starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, tells the story of Bantu, who is a rude young lawyer but discovers he is the son of a wealthy family. He decides to leave his fake family and live in their mansion to get what he deserves, but he also encounters threats from his real family. The film was scheduled for a February 7 release but has been rescheduled for a February 17 release. This film marks the return of Kartik Aaryan to comedy. This film also launches him as a producer. His last release Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 was a dormant success. Faraaz The film, which is inspired by the incident in Dhaka in 2016, stars Juhi Babbar, Aditya Rawal and Palal Kapoor. It focuses on the hostage situation that occurred during the attack on the Holey artisan bakery. The film shows the efforts of the authorities to rescue the hostages. The film is produced by Director Hansal Mehta said: “Faraaz’s story is a great example of how, when it comes to fighting terrorism, it’s all of humanity on one side and terrorism on the ‘other. The film marks the first collaboration between Hansal Mehta and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and hits theaters on February 3. selfie This film, which stars actors such as Emraan Hashmi, Nushrrat Bharucha and Tisca Chopra, is about a superstar named Vijay Kumar, who verbally argues with an officer after encountering a misunderstanding. The incident escalates and becomes a public issue and now the common man in Emran Hashmi’s character is waging a struggle to get the better of a rule-breaking star. Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. It will be released in theaters on February 24. Shiv Shastri Balboa The film, which is produced by Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, will be released on February 10. Not much is known about the film. According to the film’s official website, the story revolves around a retired Indian named Shiva who moves to the United States. After falling in love with a Rocky movie, he decides to embark on a road trip through the heartland.

