Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak share magical wedding video. Watch | Bollywood





Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak, who got married on February 9 in Goa, shared moments from their recent wedding in a new video on Instagram. The actor and director tied the knot in a private ceremony, attended by family and close friends, including actor Ajay Devgn. They met while working on the 2020 film Khuda Hafiz which starred Vidyut Jammwal. (Also read: Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak get married in Goa; share the first photos of the “magical” wedding) The couple posted the teaser for their wedding video on Instagram with the caption, “If it’s meant to be, it will be!” In the video, which shows the outdoor venue of the wedding, Shivaleeka is filmed separately saying, “It was a monologue from an arranged meeting between Nargis and Sameer. She meets him and he says, ‘You tell me what is the schedule. and do you want to work after the wedding? Sameer asks Nargis, and Nargis just says, “Who said I want to marry you?” The video cuts to a scene with the couple, Shivaleeka laughing and saying, “And you really said, ‘Ab toh main issi se karunga (Now I’ll only marry her).” The teaser then shows glimpses of the ceremony, where Shivaleeka walks down the aisle towards Abhishek in a red lehenga with heavy bridal jewelry. The groom, who was wearing a cream sherwani and turban, takes off his dupatta once she reaches him and gives him a kiss on the cheek. There are more photos of the happy couple as they complete the pheras and then face off with friends and family. They raise their clasped hands in the air at the end of the video. Fans wished the couple marriage on their post. One Instagram user commented, “Nothing can be more perfect than this.” While another added: “Gorgeous and dreamy… God bless you!” Shivaleeka made her acting debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019. She was last seen in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha (2022) with Vidyut, where they reprized their characters of Nargis and Sameer. Abhishek directed the hit sequel Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal.

