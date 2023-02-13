Papa Michigan adds an actor to its titles | Entertainment

Entertainment
Singjay, songwriter and producer, Papa Michigan, has made his mark on multiple stages around the world with his music and now the veteran is adding another title, actor. He is currently attending eight-hour rehearsals to get all the right grades for his musical comedy debut. From Obeah Monwritten by NAACP Image Award winner Charles Douglass and directed by Jamaican actor Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter, known for his roles in Naked gun 33 1/3 And Marked for Death and as an award-winning director.
“I never thought I would be a part of something like this,” said Papa Michigan the gleaner, adding that “now more than ever, I wish I had attended acting or theater and film workshops earlier in my career. When Jeffrey contacted me and said he had a role for me, I didn’t know what I was getting into, but he said I shouldn’t worry and that as long as I would be willing to listen, I would learn because a problem with a lot of actors is that they just rely on talent and can’t take direction.
Papa Michigan first achieved success as a prolific DJ duo known as Michigan and Smiley with tracks such as Rub a Dub style, One Love Jamdown, Diseases And Nice till the dance then as a solo artist. He garnered attention with Barrack Obama, Hustler, These Streets, Whole Lotta Lovin’ and Sunday Funday which was the title track from his 2020 EP of the same name. One of 10 finalists in the 2020 Jamaica Festival Song Contest, Papa Michigan’s entry, jamaican dancetook second place.
Papa Michigan has managed to maintain its relevance with an audience known to be overly judgmental. His songs, All the love And sunday funny day have recently been featured in reality TV series The Best Man: The Last Chapters and MTV Nap Keys.
He said: “This opportunity and the role has boosted my confidence and given me exposure to other areas of the entertainment business because while I sing and perform in this incredible production, I am also part of the closing set, yeah man, people will see me dancing.
While many may think the dance set would be the hardest thing for the singer to do, he shared that his biggest challenge was memorizing the script – but he did it – being the first to rehearse without script in hand.
“Maybe I should thank the music for my memory which is so good. I was anxious to have to remember every line, because it wasn’t just songs. In a musical, the cast members have to remember every line as a cue to know when to speak, sing or move and you can’t put your own in, it will confuse everyone,” Papa Michigan said.
He continued: “It felt good to be the first person to speak without the book. It’s funny, at one point I thought a musical would be simple but there are so many elements and I won’t repeat since December only twice a week—Tuesdays and Thursdays—and on Saturdays for long hours, but I really enjoyed going to those rehearsals, it’s priceless.
The musical, which has won more than five NAACP Theater Awards, returns after 20 years to Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5 with two shows. The story of The Obeah Man is loosely based on Molière’s classic, The doctor despite Himself and takes place on the mythical island of Khakikotonga. Papa Michigan stars as Maas Hollis, “whom we Jamaicans would call a quashie.”
The music is co-composed by Jimmy Justice, a musical mastermind known for a medley of calypso, reggae, R&B set to standard Broadway-style tunes.
