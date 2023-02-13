



Last weekend, almost everyone’s attention fell on one particular television program, the Super Bowl, even if only for the commercials (my favorite part every year when the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t not play). Later this week, however, the focus will shift to the TV programs themselves, as well as the movies, when AARP magazine honors the winners of the 21st edition. adult movies. AARP describes the program as championing movies for adults, by adults, championing audiences over 50, fighting industry ageism, and encouraging movies and TV shows that resonate with people. older viewers. While some, including me, may cringe at the thought of someone 50 or older being portrayed as an older viewer, the show’s intent and execution is admirable, given the our society’s obsession with youth. We are thrilled to celebrate and honor these talented filmmakers who have thrilled audiences over 50 years to stream the best of television, or return to the movies and enjoy movies again, Heather Nawrocki, Vice President of AARPs Movies for Grownups program, said in a statement. Older audiences love to be entertained and this year’s winners do not disappoint. Check your local listings, but the pre-recorded show, hosted by Alan Cumming, is set to air nationwide on Great Performances Friday at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. The winners have already been announced (the ceremony took place on January 28), so there will be no surprises there. And AARP has shared some additional spoilers. According to AARP, highlights from the show will include: Austin Butler presents Best Director winner Baz Luhrmann for the movie Elvis.

Jamie Lee Curtis receives this year’s Career Achievement Award, presented to him by Brian Tyree Henry. At the end of the day, what I love most about adults is that we’re more alike that different adults dress and show up every day, regardless of how our cards were dealt, a said Curtis, according to the organization. It is the beauty of adults, and I am honored to be considered such, for it is a badge of honor that I proudly wear on my face, on my body, in my mind and in my soul, and I am grateful to AARP tonight for this beautiful recognition.

Cummings musical parody of My Favorite Things, edited to include his binge-worthy favorite things.

Lisa Anne Walter, who presented the Best TV Actress award to Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary, thanking AARP for shining a light on aging.

Hong Chau presenting the best actor award to Brendan Fraser for his role in the movie The Whale.

Glen Powell presents Best Picture/Best Adult Film to Jerry Bruckheimer for Top Gun: Maverick. Proceeds from the event will go to AARP’s Wish of a Lifetime to help grant the wishes of seniors and change the way society views aging, according to AARP. The full list of winners for the Movies for Grownups Awards 2023: Professional Achievement: Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Film/Best Adult Film: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Supporting Actress: Judith Ivey (Speaking Women)

Best Supporting Actor: Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Best Director: Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Best Screenwriter: Kazuo Ishiguro (alive)

Best Ensemble: She Said

Best intergenerational: Till

Best Time Capsule: Elvis

Best Adult Romance Story: Good Luck, Leo Grande

Best documentary: Gabby Giffords won’t back down

Best Foreign Film: The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Actress (TV): Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actor (TV): Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Best TV Series: The Old Man

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: Black Bird Whether or not you watch the awards show, the list of winners provides fodder for future days of entertainment possibilities as we look forward to spring, no matter how old we are. Lois A. Bowers is the editor of McKnights Senior Living. Read his other columns here.

