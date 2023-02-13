Pregnant Rihanna roars at Super Bowl LVII halftime New York Daily News





Rihanna returned on Sunday after years away from the concert stage, giving a heart-pounding pop performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show that tapped into her deep reservoir of success. Seven years from her last album, the 34-year-old Barbadian billionaire has brushed away the rust, reigning over a show that contrasts with the set’s performance at halftime in 2022. A representative for the artist confirmed to the Daily News after the show that the artist, seen multiple times holding her belly, was pregnant. Rihanna, dressed in a cherry red jumpsuit, arrived on an elevated stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and opened with B—h Better Have My Money. Rihanna performs at halftime during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) Her stage rose and fell above the pitch but under crackling fireworks as she moved on to a string of hits: from Where Have You Been, to Only Girl (In the World) and We Found Love. By the time she launched into a suggestive Rude Boy performance, she had descended onto a larger stage, surrounded by legions of dancers dressed in white. The performance crescendoed with Rihanna roaring through Run This Town, the 2007 Umbrella smash and finally as night fell and fans waved Diamonds lights. At one point, Rihanna stroked her belly during Diamonds, stoking rumors on Twitter that she might be pregnant. Thank you, Arizona, she said with a smile as the crowd cheered as the show ended. Rihanna’s halftime exit came last year after a mishmash rap-centric halftime show that featured Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. Two years ago, the Weeknd was featured on the halftime show. Rihanna was once hesitant to lend her powerful voice to the NFL’s biggest night, saying she absolutely couldn’t headline the 2019 halftime show. I couldn’t dare to do that, Rihanna said Vogue at the time, citing the NFL’s rejection of Colin Kaepernick’s social activism. I just couldn’t be sold. But on Sunday, in the first Super Bowl to feature two black starting quarterbacks, Rihanna seemed to give up her resistance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/ny-rihanna-halftime-show-20230213-mknx7tywdnd3tbanqnjfu2vm4i-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos