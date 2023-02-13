You Season Four trades romance for mystery

This piece contains minor spoilers.

Romantic comedies are obsessed with the idea that chasing after someone is the epitome of love. From “Sleepless in Seattle” to “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” the idea is simple: no matter what has gone catastrophically wrong, one big move can fix it all faster than the credits can roll.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), the protagonist of the Netflix original series “You,” sees himself as the main man in such a movie. After ex-wife Love Quinn was murdered last season (Victoria Pedretti), Joe flees across the pond in a desperate search for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), the complicated librarian he fell in love with while living in Madre Linda.

When he finally finds her in a Parisian art gallery, Joe expects a warm and decisive embrace. However, when the music erupts and the tension mounts, Marianne flees in horror, leading a heartbroken Joe back to square one.

The first part of season four makes one thing explicitly clear. It’s not a love story.

As newly baptized English teacher Jonathan Moore, Joe tries to start a new life. He ironically attributes “The Tell-Tale Heart” to his students, gallivanting around lush cafes and beginning to meet some of London’s social elite. After a drunken night, however, he finds his neighbor, Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), dead in his apartment. At first, we assume this is just another impulsive kill by Joe. But after he starts receiving anonymous messages from someone claiming to know his true identity, it becomes clear he’s been framed.

As Joe attempts to identify the killer, aptly dubbed the “Eat-the-Rich Killer”, he becomes entangled in the messy, degenerate, and unforgiving environment of his new peers. He accumulates an ever-changing list of suspects, doubting himself at every turn.

In a refreshing break from the series’ usual structure, we now see Joe channel his obsessive nature into solving the murder mystery. If the first three seasons of “You” were romantic thrillers, season four is a thriller with elements of classy commentary sprinkled throughout.

“You” is at its best when it leans into its own absurdity. Although sometimes predictable, the first part of season four still manages to take the viewer on a whirlwind in just five episodes.

Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), one of Joe’s precocious young students, sums up the essence of the season in an offhand remark about the mystery genre.

“It’s a formula, but the formula is fun,” she told him. “It attracts you, it hides a social commentary.”

Badgley’s performance as Joe stands out as one of the most memorable in recent television. His sarcastic internal monologue and wide range of emotions give an otherwise unsympathetic villain a sense of complexity.

One of the strengths of the show has always been its ensemble cast. Season four’s new additions really shine as foils to Joe’s reserved, pseudo-intellectual persona. Adam (Lukas Gage) and posh heiress Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) stand out as much-needed comic relief amid the darkness of history, and Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) is the perfect complement as a foreign politician who we eventually realize is Joe’s blackmailer.

While it’s not entirely clear if Joe has ultimately changed for the better, “You” presents a startling insight into the pitfalls of obsession and an antihero’s attempt to save himself from his own demise. .

The second part of season four of “You” will be released on March 9 on Netflix.

