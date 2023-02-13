Pooja’s Bollywood Dance Classes in Tasmania





When it comes to the reason for Pooja Thakkars’ success in Bollywood, Tassie’s local sums it up in one simple statement: friendship, fitness, and fun. As a dancer, choreographer, instructor and owner of her dance school, Bollywood Beats, Pooja has brought Indian-inspired dance from the streets of Mumbai to Launceston. WATCH: Nicole Kidman dances backstage with Elton John

Famous for his fast and complex movements, Pooja ensures new idea Bollywood dancing can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender! I have 120 students, from children to teenagers, seniors and NDIS participants, shares Pooja, 37. The youngest is 5 years old and my eldest has just turned 100! For Pooja, the dynamic and very theatrical style of Bollywood dancing, complete with extravagant and colorful clothing found in the Indian film industry, has a plethora of benefits, especially in terms of health and well-being.



As a dancer, choreographer, instructor and owner of her dance school, Bollywood Beats, Pooja has brought Indian-inspired dance from the streets of Mumbai to Launceston. (Are Media – Phillip Castleton) It uses all parts of the body and is fantastic for increasing strength, mobility, flexibility and balance, she explains. It’s a form of dance that makes exercise entertaining and fun, and which in turn does wonders for our mental health and well-being by relieving stress and anxiety. And it’s also a great social activity. Born in Mumbai, India’s largest city, Pooja fell in love with dancing as a girl, focusing on semi-classical and Bollywood dance. I studied to be a professional dancer, shares Pooja. She went on to earn a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most talented icons, rubbing shoulders with India’s top stars and choreographing routines for TV and film. When a job opportunity for Poojas’ physio husband, Mayur Joshi, presented itself and resulted in a move to Australia in 2017, the dancer soon realized that not many people had heard of Bollywood dancing in Launceston.

His oldest student is 100 years old! Determined to share her love of the fitness, she visited schools, community halls and aged care facilities encouraging people to try it. With a 10-year career under her belt, she decided to make her dream come true. I’ve always wanted to open my own dance school and make Bollywood dancing affordable and accessible to everyone, so when I had a great response from local communities I decided to bring my passion to Australia. -She. One Christmas, Mayur surprised Pooja with the most magical gift, converting their garage into a dance studio. Then in January 2020, Bollywood Beats opened.

Bollywood classes are a huge hit Two years later, Pooja is busier than ever teaching and juggling mommy duties to her 3-year-old son, Khiansh. And as if Pooja didn’t have enough on her plate, she’s back on the big screen after catching the eye of local filmmaker, Michael Ballard. He approached her to appear in and choreograph a scene for Balding, a satirical film about an actor whose life begins to unravel when his hair begins to fall out. Can’t wait for release in June this year, Pooja says of the experience which was filmed at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Tasmania. Although she loves the lights, the camera and the action, Pooja, who recently received a Local Citizens Award in recognition of her contribution to Bollywood dance, sometimes finds it hard to grasp all that she has achieved. . I just want everyone to experience the joy of Bollywood dancing, she said. As long as I can keep making people smile, I will dance to Bollywood beats.

