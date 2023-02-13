Entertainment
Rihanna delivers a blistering performance at Super Bowl halftime
Rihanna was above it all.
She started and ended the Super Bowl 57 halftime show hovering over the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit with a tight, rubbery outfit underneath as she stood on a transparent rectangular platform that rose and lowered as she sang the lyrics to Bitch Better Have My Money on the turf where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were battling moments earlier.
Dancers wearing white ski-style overalls and shaded goggles had their own suspended platforms that moved in concert with his.
She and the dancers were lowered onto a long stage that matched her outfit as she sped through hits including Work, Where Have You Been and Only Girl, belting out Do you want me to feel like the only girl in the world.
There were none of the instant costume changes, stage changes or surprise guest appearances that have been a constant at other Super Bowl halftimes. (His set included songs that were studio collaborations with Drake and Ye, but none suddenly appeared.)
The theme and color scheme remained the same throughout the 13-minute show, with red lights occasionally bathing the stage and golden fireworks exploding in the air above her.
The long scene allowed for extended shots as she looked at the camera and aerial tracking shots of Rihanna and her dancers.
At one point, she powdered her face and checked it in a mirror before getting back on the mic.
Lights twinkled from the bleachers as she was hoisted into the air alone and sang Diamonds with her diamond-shining chorus as the set closed.
Rihanna’s performance was her first live event in years, and her first since becoming a mother nine months ago.
Country star Chris Stapleton makes the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57, standing alone on the court accompanied only by his electric guitar as he sang The Star Spangled Banner moments before the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off against the Philadelphia Eagles to start the game.
Dressed simply in sleek black denim and sunglasses, with neatly combed hair instead of his signature feathered cowboy hat, he sang the anthem like a plaintive ballad, picking it up to rock only briefly then. that he delivered the final banner of lines still vague and land of the gratuitous!
His anthem sounded slow, but it clocked in at 2 minutes and 2 seconds, under the 2 minutes and 5 seconds predicted by bettors. But it was more than 10 seconds longer than sung in recent years by fellow country star, Mickey Guyton.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce both had tears in their eyes during the Stapletons’ emotional performance.
As the eight-time Grammy winner sang, CODA star Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man to win an Oscar for acting, signed the lyrics to the anthem.
Prior to the Stapletons anthem, Abbot Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph performed Lift Every Voice and Sing.
Dressed in a flowing red velvet dress, Ralph began the song dubbed the Black National Anthem as a thoughtful ballad, and it became a soaring anthem as it went on, with military-style drums joining it and a choir. dressed in white ringing behind her. on the grounds of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
And R&B legend Babyface delivered America the Beautiful like a soulful folk song, playing an acoustic guitar painted with an American flag and blue flowers as he stood alone on the field. A backing track with drum machines and singers kicked in before he finished.
day shift
Days of the week
Start your morning with today’s local news
Die-hard Chiefs fan Paul Rudd was on the court before the game, sporting a big smile and a team jersey.
Philadelphia native Bradley Cooper, wearing an Eagles t-shirt, celebrated from the stands as his team scored the first points on the board. Another famous Philadelphia fan, Kevin Hart, wearing a jersey, stood up and flapped his arms.
Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, rapper GloRilla and chef Gordon Ramsay were also spotted at the stadium.
Pre-match performances came from DJ Snake and Jason Derulo, whose backup dancers included synchronized robot dogs.
Many stars made the scene on Super Bowl weeknights.
And many more, including Serena Williams, Adam Driver and John Travolta, appear in major game ads.
AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum contributed to this story from Glendale, Arizona.
|
