Neetu calls Alia MIL ka dil as the actor runs to hug her at Sidharth-Kiara party | Bollywood

Alia Bhatt attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday without actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. When the actor spotted his mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor at the reception, she ran over to give her a hug and the two then posed together for the paparazzi. Later, Neetu shared the video of their meeting on Instagram Stories and called Alia MIL ki Dil (mother-in-law’s heart).” Read also : Reception of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra: interior photos with Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon

Alia wore a shimmering beige sari and small jewelry. Neetu Kapoor wore a red and green salwar suit. As soon as Alia spotted Neetu, she rushed over to greet her. The two exchanged pleasantries and a warm hug before posing for the paparazzi with big smiles on their faces. They both dated after posing.

As a paparazzo account shared a video of the two on Instagram, their fans loved how the two bonded. One fan wrote, She’s like thank god you came, I’m smiling now. Another wrote, RK is the luckiest. His mother and his wife are the best. One wrote to me, how fast they got away holding hands, Neetu deserves more off-camera bonding time, take the hint. Another wrote, awwwwwww they are brilliant and so adorable. A fan also called them the cutest duo in saas bahu.

Neetu Kapoor shared the video on Instagram Stories.

Alia came to congratulate her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on her marriage to Kiara. Alia and Sidharth had made their film debut as Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. They also later starred in the 2016 film Kapoor and Sons. Neetu played Kiara Advani’s stepmother in her 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding reception brought together many other industry friends. Ranveer Singh, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and many more attended the reception. Only a few had flown to Jaisalmer to attend their intimate wedding. Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among those who joined the couple for the royal wedding. It was followed by a reception in Delhi for their immediate family members.