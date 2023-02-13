Rihanna pregnant with baby #2 – Hollywood Life





Image Credit: Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

pop icon Rihanna officially expecting her second child! The brunette beauty announced her second pregnancy in a unique and historic way: by sharing her growing baby bump during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023. She rocked a head-to-toe red ensemble as she smiled beamingly and hovered above State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Her backup dancers all wore oversized white ouftis, and as she danced what appeared to be a muted version of her usual style, fans took to social media to start speculating about the potential new addition to her family. A representative confirmed the news, by Hollywood journalist, following the performance.

Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with her second child during her #SuperBowl Half-time performance. pic.twitter.com/IsSFZ3X4MZ PopCrave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

The singer previously teased that she might bring someone to the performance during an interview on Jthe process with Nate Burleson podcast. I’m thinking of bringing someone! Well see, she said.

The news of a second child comes nearly nine months after the Fenty Beauty founder gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022. Riri and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky welcomed their son after years of dodging romance rumours. Before the birth of her first child, a source close to the star said HollywoodLife that Rihanna was determined to stay active throughout her pregnancy. Rihanna doesn’t make this pregnancy by sitting down, and she doesn’t feel obligated to because she’s a healthy, active pregnant woman, they said at the time. She is proud to show that being pregnant can be beautiful, as she has done before.

Riri announced her first pregnancy with a precious baby bump photo on February 2, 2022, about three months before the birth of his son. how the gang ended up black history month, she captioned the snapshot carousel. In one of the photos, her boyfriend was pictured kissing his pregnant girlfriend on the forehead, as she looked down. So cute!

Since becoming a mom, Rihanna has opened up about parenthood and motherhood. She even said Additional TV that becoming a mother inspired her in more ways than one, especially taking on the challenge of performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. I feel like it was now or never, really . There’s this weird shit that happens when you become a mom, you just release or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you can do anything, said the hitmaker of umbrella. I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me back on stage.

The Grammy winner first publicly revealed a video of her son on Dec. 17, via ICT Tac. Although Rihanna didn’t reveal her baby’s name at the time of the video, she did show off her adorable smile. The newborn was seen giggling and cooing, as the proud mum gasped in admiration for her child. Many of her fans took to the comments section of the post to gush about the clip. This little man doesn’t even realize his mom is RIHANNA, wrote one fan, while another chimed in, THOSE ROCKYS EYESSSSS. Riris friend Paris Hilton even sent her best wishes and wrote, So happy for you.

Rumors that Rihanna is expecting her second baby began circulating on Dec. 17, 2022, when the singer and A$AP were spotted doing a photo shoot on the beach in Malibu. The bombshell rocked a monochromatic black dress and apparently had a slight baby bump. By February, that bump had grown large enough to stand out distinctly beneath her dramatic red Super Bowl ensemble.

Although she didn’t break her silence on the news at the time, congratulations are certainly in order for the beautiful mama bear for the second time!

