Always Stop and Smell the Roses | News, Sports, Jobs





Roses have always marked big events in my life, from dance recitals to college milestones, but I especially remember roses as the flower my mother used to grow in the garden. The giant bush full of fragrance and color was one of my favorite plants growing up. As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s fun to see all the different colors popping up in stores. In Victorian times, floriography, or the language of flowers, was a common way of sending messages. Everything from flower color to flower type had a different message. Roses are one of the best examples of this – yellow roses can represent friendship, jealousy or joy while red roses can represent different levels of passion. If you receive fresh roses for Valentine’s Day, here are some simple tips to prolong their freshness. Start with a clean, sanitized container. The container can be anything from your great-grandmother’s crystal vase to an empty water bottle, but the most important thing is that it’s clean and sanitized. You can easily sanitize the container with a solution of bleach and water (1 part bleach, 10 parts water), then rinse thoroughly. Flowers will stay fresh longer by giving them a solution of 2 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp sugar and 1 tsp bleach to 1 liter warm water. This will provide food for the roses while keeping harmful microbes away. Want to have roses all summer long? Develop your own. Choose a rose that “robust”, where you live. Hardiness is the plant’s ability to survive frost. According to the USDA hardiness map, the Ward County hardiness zone is zone 3-4. For added security, look for zone 2 hardy roses. Canadian hardy roses are also a good option. The Canada Explorer rose has several different cultivars hardy to zones 2-3, including ‘JP Connell’, which grows into a tall shrub with creamy white flowers, and ‘John Cabot’, which is a climbing rose with dark pink or red clusters. . flowers. Plant the roses when the risk of frost has passed. This is especially important for roses that have been planted in a greenhouse. Planning to plant after Memorial Day is ideal. Roses need lots of sun, at least 6 hours a day, but some shade helps prolong flowering. Roses like to eat, so fertilize them monthly for continued blooming and plant them in areas rich in organic matter. You can increase soil organic matter by adding nutrient-rich compost to your soil. Be careful though! If your soil is already high in organic matter, adding more nutrients can be dangerous, causing stunted growth and leaching of nutrients into the water. Once your rose bush is planted, water frequently, about an inch of water per week. Be sure to water at the root so you don’t spread disease to the beautiful flowers. Mulching helps keep the soil cool and moist in the summer and it helps keep the rose bush warm for the coming winter. If roses aren’t your flower of choice, check out some of the other flowers that grow well in North Dakota. NDSU Extension creates a list of varieties that have been tested by home gardeners each year; this list can be found at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/programs/home-garden-variety-trials/trial-results. Whether you grow them or receive them, “always stop and smell the roses!” Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2023/02/always-stop-and-smell-the-roses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos