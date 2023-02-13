Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie talks about Jesus’ revolution, the elect, the march for life and more | National Catholic Register

Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie swaps tunic and sandals for bell bottoms and flared sleeve tops as he takes on new role in upcoming film jesus revolution. Well known for his role as Jesus in the hit series The chosenRoumie will play hippie street preacher Lonnie Frisbee.

The true story is set in Southern California during the height of the hippie counterculture in the early 1970s. The film shows the national spiritual awakening that took place during this time and how a community of teenage hippies is came to meet Christ. The film will be released on February 24.

CNA sat down with Roumie to discuss her upcoming role in jesus revolutionthe season 3 finale of The chosenfaith the March for Life and the last Pray40 challenge in which he will participate on sacred application this Lent.

Thank you very much for taking the time to speak with me, Jonathan. Tell me a bit more about your new role as Lonnie Frisbee in jesus revolution. What was it like stepping out of the role of Jesus in The chosen in a character like Lonnie?

Lonnie Frisbee was that evangelist, hippie street preacher in the 1960s and 1970s who brought thousands of children to Christ through his charismatic preaching. And then when he met pastor Chuck Smith of Calvary Chapel church, Chuck’s church was kind of dying at the time, and when Chuck and Lonnie met, they say it was like nitro with glycerine, and there was this explosion of the mind. So Lonnie brought these kids, and Chuck catechized them and taught them the scriptures and the Bible and then this movement exploded here in Southern California, and the world was never the same.

Getting to play Lonnie was just a dream because he’s a preacher, so he has these gifts of the spirit, and he has this love for Christ that I can identify with. Playing it is kind of like, Well, how did Christ act inside Lonnie? What could that have looked like? And what does his life tell us about how God was present in his life? And so to get to portray someone who was deeply committed to Christ, while also being intensely flawed, as an actor, that’s kind of a best-case scenario. It’s the best of both worlds because it makes him such an interesting character to play. So I just pray that I did him justice and that people walk away from the movie feeling like they want to know Jesus on a deeper level.

This brings me to my next question: what do you hope people will take away from this film?

If they haven’t had a relationship with Christ, maybe to explore what that means. If they’re looking for meaning in their life, if they’re trying to find purpose, and the trappings of earthly life haven’t done it, whether it’s money, sex, power, drugs or whatever it is, that the thing they’re probably really missing is a relationship with Jesus because he’s the ultimate fulfillment of the human spirit.

And when you find that, that’s it. I mean, it’s life and God is life. And everything falls into place, and the suffering that was all guaranteed in this earthly life is now a little more manageable. It still hurts, but it’s manageable now, knowing that there is someone who has been through it and who was there before and after time itself to guide us through those times in our lives.

Do you see this film as something that today’s culture needs?

One thousand percent. Every generation is looking for meaning on some level. Generally, it begins in adolescence, if not earlier, sometimes later; and the search for identity is consistent throughout history in every generation. So I think, again, and with that in mind, this theme of finding the thing that gives you true identity is what this movement is about, and I think that’s as relevant now as it is. was 50 years ago. The circumstances may be different, but the story is always the same. And I think children and those looking for meaning will be able to see the allegory of circumstances as a reflection of what’s going on in their own lives and also come away with that desire to know God, at all or more deeply.

Jonathan Roumie as Lonnie Frisbee in Jesus Revolution | Dan Anderson/Lionsgate

I got to watch it and it was great. Will pass The chosen. The finale just aired, and I was a heap of mush with the water walking scene. How was it for you to describe such great moments in the Bible, such as healing the bleeding woman, feeding the 5,000 people, and walking on water?

Well, at the end of the day, it’s about the little moments in those big scenes. It’s about the personal bonds that are made in the midst of these epic vistas, because if it’s just epic for the epic, then as a spectacle, as a story being told, it won’t strike you down. same way. The Bible is different, of course, because it is the inspired word of God. But as characters on a TV show, who were building those moments together, I think what really anchors it is the framing of those epic moments in the scriptures around those personal stories that we’ve been striving for to tell, it’s those plausible narratives that help sustain us for hopefully seven seasons.

So, having said that, the technicalities of trying to recreate walking on water, which is like being a kid again, you’re like, Wow. It’s a bit mind-blowing. There was this conversation after episode 8 that I have with Dallas [Jenkins, creator and director]and i think they show the before and after with the specific effects of walking on water, and it’s amazing the amount of work that goes into making it look real and feel real .

Hopefully when you watch the show you don’t think of any of this, you just got caught up in this story of, in this case, Peters deeply hurt by what he saw over the last episodes and his relationship with Christ and how does it play out: how does Christ meet him? Where does he meet him? Why does he meet him where he meets him? What happens when he holds out his hand to her in the water?

And so we kind of give him this other context that I think has such an emotional impact, and I think it gives people the opportunity to understand more deeply that these people were human. They were as human as you or me.

Jesus was as human as any of us, minus the sin, of course, but he experienced our humanity and what we are trying to offer is a framework for what that humanity does on a daily basis. [basis] could have looked like in the middle of these giant miracles.

Looking at 5,000 people in front of you as these disciples carry baskets of food, you are overwhelmed. You’re like, This is what it would have looked like. It’s overwhelming. It’s emotionally overwhelming and beautiful.

How is your own faith impacted when you describe these amazing moments from the Bible?

It just connects me more to the moments. It connects me more deeply to the scriptures. It connects me to Christ. It makes me want to know him more deeply and try to be a better steward of his grace and try to discern his will for me on a day-to-day basis with the level of clarity that even a few years ago I couldn’t. couldn’t have had. So it was an honor.

Well you are doing a great job. I saw your Speech at the March for Life. Can you tell me more about that and, in a way, coming out publicly pro-life, because I know you said in your speech that it was a tough decision for you?

Career killer. No, I’m 100% kidding. It has no effect on my career because that’s what God asked me to do.

I didn’t want to do it. I said it briefly in the speech at the rally, then I spoke about it at length at the Rose dinner. I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to dip my toe in that pool. I thought, what’s going to happen?

And it was like the worst-case scenarios in my mind and it was fear talking, and it was the enemy trying to get into my head.

And even the people I’d asked for advice on this, and rightly so, were like, “Well, maybe that’s not the best thing to do professionally, which they don’t. wouldn’t be wrong, but, personally, I had to put that aside, and I had to face, personally and spiritually, what was the best thing to do.

And when I got the call from above to do it and to talk about the thing that I was trying to talk about, it was a moment of surrender for me and the thing just started to write itself, and I just couldn’t help it.

And with some ideas of who the audience was going to be, I was able to make some adjustments, literally like hours ago, and it seemed to hit a lot of people.

So I think it was the right thing to do for me. It was an uncomfortable thing for me to do. But, as usual, God supports me and guides me every moment I do something that seems a little unusual. And it ends up being much better than I could have imagined, a much better decision than I could have predicted.

It was beautiful and thank you for doing it. My last question concerns the Lent #Pray40, which is your final prayer challenge with Hallow. Can you tell us more about this?

Oh man, this is going to be awesome. Jim Caviezel and I will take turns reading The imitation of Christ over the 40 days. It is the most read book after the Bible itself.

There will also be other guests who will participate in these different facets of the challenge. Mark Wahlbergs will do a fasting challenge every Friday. There are a few other special guests who also come to participate, in a way that I think will be so fulfilling and calming for people.

I can’t wait for people to get on it. This has been one of the most powerful meditations I have ever been involved in storytelling, and I was affected reading it. I had to stop several times and pull myself together. So I think this will be a super powerful way for people to connect with Christ this Lent. I can’t encourage people enough to join it fast enough. It has the potential to change your life.