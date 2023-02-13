She welcomes a 4th child with Ryan Reynolds – Hollywood Life





Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

A simple favor actress Blake Lively35 years old, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 45, are the proud parents of another bundle of joy! Blake took instagram on February 12 to hint at the news by seemingly revealing her post-baby body in a Super Bowl Sunday post, and Page 6 confirmed that the baby was born. HollywoodLife has contacted a Blake representative for confirmation.

The Hollywood couple confirmed the pregnancy September 17 by Instagram, where she also called out the paparazzi for harassing her. Here are pictures of me pregnant in real life, so the 11 guys waiting outside my house for a [unicorn emoji] observation will leave me alone. You are freaking me out and my kids, she wrote at the time. Thank you to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a No Kids policy. You all make the difference. Lots of love! Xxb.

Ryan and Blake were previously parents of three children: james7, Ines6 and Betty Reynolds3. Talking to the Forbes Power Womens Summit on September 15, Gossip Girl bomb says the exit to be a working mother. I grew up watching a woman be everything: be a mother and also be the hardest working businesswoman I know, Blake said of her own mother. So it’s important to me that my kids see that you don’t have to choose one or the other. I don’t need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mother. They can be both or neither. But just for them to see that anything is possible. So it’s really important for me to do that.

The stepmom is very adamant about keeping her kids out of the spotlight, but on Dec. 15, 2016, the Lively-Reynolds family gave everyone their first glimpse of their adorable babies. Blake and Ryan showed off their amazing family while the dead Pool The actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You have given us two of the most amazing children I could ever hope to have. You made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential,” Ryan told Blake during his speech at the time.

And before there were four babies, Ryan open on how his love for his wife grew after the birth of their son. When we had this baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I ever would have in my entire life, he said on the Late show with David Letterman. I used to tell her, I’d take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you. I would say that to my wife. And the second I looked into that baby’s eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever attacked, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.

Blake and her man have been married for 10 years, as they officially got married on September 9, 2012. On October 23, 2020, she shared a sweet birthday tribute to the father of his children. 1) Who is the lost soul that picks the birthday PIE. 2) Which ANIMAL eats its cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds who is it. Happy birthday. Honestly can’t believe we’re still married, Blake captioned the post. Congratulations to the proud parents!

