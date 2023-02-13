Entertainment
Valentine’s Day hackathon brings the worst ideas to life
Northwestern’s Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers chapter hosted BadHacks on Saturday — its first since 2019 — giving students nine hours to bring their worst ideas to life with a Valentine’s Day-themed twist.
While the event’s proximity to February 14 helped the subject matter, IEEE Technical Director and Weinberg’s junior, Kelly Mei, said the event addressed a need for additional connection within the NU community.
“I told that the marriage pact started in 2020,” Mei said. “So post-pandemic, there was a need for a lot of students to connect with others, and given the success of the marriage pact, we wanted to launch something with our own little technical twist.”
Mei said the IEEE is a space where those interested in technology can hone their skills and find a supportive community.
McCormick co-chair and junior Sengdao Inthavong said he wanted the event to reflect IEEE activities before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — something current IEEE leadership doesn’t. couldn’t experience.
“It really is an organization that is not just for fun, but also for collaborative building,” Inthavong said. “BadHacks are one of those events where you work on a project but also have a fun, laid back time.”
McCormick junior Julian Baldwin said the hackathon gave students a chance to test their skills outside of the school curriculum because they had more flexibility outside of a classroom environment.
He added that hackathons give him the chance to see other people’s ideas and methods.
“It was fun to see all the collective energy that people put in and the different takes people had on the prompts for a ()intentionally bad Valentine’s Day,” Baldwin said.
As part of BadHacks, the IEEE also held a mini-contest to test which participant could type paragraphs fastest while blindfolded. McCormick sophomore Steve Ewald won the competition.
Towards the end of Saturday’s event, the different groups presented their projects, received feedback from students and voted for the winners.
Baldwin, McCormick and Bienen junior Andrew Pulver and McCormick junior Ryan Newkirk worked on an unconventional dating app for BadHacks. Pulver said the trio tried to create an app that would reveal more and more personally identifiable information as the couples decided to take their relationship to the next level.
Pulver said the app aims to incorporate both risk and reward. There’s always the risk that the person you’re talking to will use that information against you, he said.
“We liked it because it’s both completely absurd and easy to come up with something funny and do it,” Baldwin said.
The trio’s project won an award for “Most Extra”.
Ella Cutler, sophomore at Weinberg and Ewald’s web project sought to match people based on their bad habits, such as snoring or procrastination.
Other groups have been working on other versions of dating apps and websites to provide relationship advice. A group created a customizable chatbot to mimic a real-life partner via text.
Mei said exploring ideas that may seem wrong could create inventive new solutions.
“Often we do projects because we think it will serve a greater good,” Mei said. “Sometimes you don’t experiment often enough with what might not work. I think it’s good to have an open mind to approach these ideas that may seem out of the ordinary, and you might come up with something really extraordinary.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @ashley_yw_lee
Related stories:
— Student hackathon winners plan the future of the Northwestern mobile app
— Northwestern will host an intercollegiate hackathon
— ASG to sponsor ‘hackathon’ to redesign North West web services
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/02/12/lateststories/valentines-day-themed-badhacks-event-encourages-students-to-bring-worst-ideas-to-life/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023 in hopes of boosting local production
- Valentine’s Day hackathon brings the worst ideas to life
- Why Businesses Should Invest in Immersive Technology Next
- UNI softball stumbles on final day of Doc Halverson Classic
- She welcomes a 4th child with Ryan Reynolds – Hollywood Life
- Salma Hayek at the 2023 BRIT Awards red carpet – Footwear News
- The Biggest Retail Tech of the Past Weeks at a Glance — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Trump calls Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance ‘worst’ in history
- BBC chairman made ‘errors of judgement’ over Boris Johnson loan deal, lawmakers say, World News
- Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie talks about Jesus’ revolution, the elect, the march for life and more | National Catholic Register
- Wu Yibing becomes the first Chinese man to win the ATP title with Dallas’ triumph
- Lagos State Science Fair Spotlights Need for Innovation