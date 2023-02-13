Valentine’s Day hackathon brings the worst ideas to life

Northwestern’s Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers chapter hosted BadHacks on Saturday — its first since 2019 — giving students nine hours to bring their worst ideas to life with a Valentine’s Day-themed twist.

While the event’s proximity to February 14 helped the subject matter, IEEE Technical Director and Weinberg’s junior, Kelly Mei, said the event addressed a need for additional connection within the NU community.

“I told that the marriage pact started in 2020,” Mei said. “So post-pandemic, there was a need for a lot of students to connect with others, and given the success of the marriage pact, we wanted to launch something with our own little technical twist.”

Mei said the IEEE is a space where those interested in technology can hone their skills and find a supportive community.

McCormick co-chair and junior Sengdao Inthavong said he wanted the event to reflect IEEE activities before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — something current IEEE leadership doesn’t. couldn’t experience.

“It really is an organization that is not just for fun, but also for collaborative building,” Inthavong said. “BadHacks are one of those events where you work on a project but also have a fun, laid back time.”

McCormick junior Julian Baldwin said the hackathon gave students a chance to test their skills outside of the school curriculum because they had more flexibility outside of a classroom environment.

He added that hackathons give him the chance to see other people’s ideas and methods.

“It was fun to see all the collective energy that people put in and the different takes people had on the prompts for a ()intentionally bad Valentine’s Day,” Baldwin said.

As part of BadHacks, the IEEE also held a mini-contest to test which participant could type paragraphs fastest while blindfolded. McCormick sophomore Steve Ewald won the competition.

Towards the end of Saturday’s event, the different groups presented their projects, received feedback from students and voted for the winners.

Baldwin, McCormick and Bienen junior Andrew Pulver and McCormick junior Ryan Newkirk worked on an unconventional dating app for BadHacks. Pulver said the trio tried to create an app that would reveal more and more personally identifiable information as the couples decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Pulver said the app aims to incorporate both risk and reward. There’s always the risk that the person you’re talking to will use that information against you, he said.

“We liked it because it’s both completely absurd and easy to come up with something funny and do it,” Baldwin said.

The trio’s project won an award for “Most Extra”.

Ella Cutler, sophomore at Weinberg and Ewald’s web project sought to match people based on their bad habits, such as snoring or procrastination.

Other groups have been working on other versions of dating apps and websites to provide relationship advice. A group created a customizable chatbot to mimic a real-life partner via text.

Mei said exploring ideas that may seem wrong could create inventive new solutions.

“Often we do projects because we think it will serve a greater good,” Mei said. “Sometimes you don’t experiment often enough with what might not work. I think it’s good to have an open mind to approach these ideas that may seem out of the ordinary, and you might come up with something really extraordinary.

