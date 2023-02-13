



Born on October 1, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan, George Peppard began his acting career in 1948 after joining the Marines. After studying method acting in New York, he made his Broadway debut in 1956. It wasn’t until 1961, however, that directors became more interested in Peppard, thanks to his role in Breakfast At Tiffany’s as than Paul Varjak.

From there he starred in The Carpertbaggers (1964), The Blue Max (1966) and The Groundstar Conspiracy (1972). Described as a “lifetime heavy drinker and smoker” by the Los Angeles Times, Peppard eventually developed cancer. Specifically, the aging star had a lung tumor, which he underwent surgery in 1992. The Institute for Cancer Research (ICR) noted that “the risk of developing lung cancer increases[s] in proportion to the amount smoked”. READ MORE: 48-year-old man became permanently disabled due to three major impairments

Additionally, “alcohol itself can directly damage cells that can trigger cancer.” A research collaboration between University Hospital of Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Bangor University and the University of Southampton has noted how dangerous alcohol is. They found that drinking one bottle of wine a week was equivalent to smoking 10 cigarettes a week for women and five for men. Lung Cancer Symptoms The NHS lists the symptoms of lung cancer to be aware of: A cough that does not go away after three weeks

A long-standing cough that gets worse

Lung infections that keep coming back

coughing up blood

Aches or pain when breathing or coughing

Persistent shortness of breath

Persistent fatigue or lack of energy

Loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss. DO NOT MISS :

“There are usually no signs or symptoms of lung cancer in the early stages,” warns the NHS. Luckily for Peppard, his operation to remove the lung tumor was successful and it encouraged him to quit smoking. Two years later, however, Peppard was rushed to hospital and died of complications from pneumonia. He died at the age of 65 on May 8, 1994 at UCLA Medical Center in California.

Pneumonia in the elderly People over the age of 65 are particularly at risk of pneumonia-related complications. This is why, in the UK, older people are encouraged to get vaccinated against pneumococcal disease. People who have underlying health conditions would also do well to get vaccinated. These conditions that put you at increased risk of pneumonia-related health complications include: Diabetes

Heart, lung, liver, kidney or neurological disorders

People with weakened immune systems. What is pneumonia? The national health body explains: “Pneumonia is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection.”

People can catch pneumonia from someone else who is infected, or it can develop from a cold or the flu. Signs of pneumonia can include: A cough – you may cough up yellow or green mucus (phlegm)

Shortness of breath

A high temperature

Chest pain

A sore body

feel very tired

Loss of appetite

Make wheezing noises when you breathe – babies can make growling noises too

Feeling confused – this is common among older people. People who feel their symptoms are getting worse are encouraged to contact NHS 111.

