Howard Bragman, Hollywood publicist and crisis relationship specialist, dies at 66





AP — Howard Bragman, a beloved Hollywood publicist who specialized in crisis relationships and whose clients included Monica Lewinsky, Cameron Diaz, Ricki Lake, Sharon Osbourne and Chaz Bono, has died after a short battle with leukemia. He was 66 years old. He died Saturday night in Los Angeles, his family announced Sunday. Bragman was diagnosed with leukemia just 10 days ago and was promptly hospitalized. Hailing from Flint, Michigan, where he said he always felt like a Martian as a Jewish and gay fat boy, Bragman got his start in public relations in Chicago, working with clients like Anheuser – Busch. Eventually he made it to Los Angeles and founded his own company, Bragman Nyman Cafarelli (BNC), in 1989. He became known as a go-to for helping celebrities come out publicly, including Family Ties star Meredith Baxter, country singer Chely Wright, basketball players John Amaechi and Sheryl Swoopes, and footballer Michael Sam. Howard Bragman was an industry leader who masterfully used the power of the press to create positive change and visibility for LGBTQ people, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. . Throughout his long career, he has worked with many LGBTQ notables to ensure their coming-out stories are treated with dignity and impact the wider community. His own visibility as a senior executive, combined with a characteristic humor and a bold approach to public relations, left unforgettable traces. Following the acquisition of BNC, he founded Fifteen Minutes in 2005 and later LaBrea Media. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By signing up, you agree to the terms He wrote an advice book called Wheres My Fifteen Minutes, weaving in amusing anecdotes from a Hollywood past and relating them to the landscape of celebrities, media and audiences today. He pointed out that not all press is good press and whoever said it is an idiot. In addition to being an oft-cited expert on celebrity meltdowns, Bragman has occasionally written articles himself, in publications from Playboy to the Los Angeles Times, and even appeared on various reality shows, including The Real Housewives of Beverly. Hills and as a guest judge. on the first season of RuPauls Drag Race. Bragman’s influence on the industry was considerable. He was an adjunct professor of public relations at the University of Southern California, developed a media training manual for young actors in Nickelodeon TV shows and movies, and media trained hundreds of outside professionals. of Hollywood, from elected officials and lawyers to CEOs. He was also a passionate activist for LGBTQ rights and Jewish causes. In 2021, he donated $1 million to establish the Howard Bragman Coming Out Fund at the University of Michigan, his alma mater, on the 50th anniversary of the school’s Spectrum Center, a support resource LGBTQ. I want to make sure other people get the same access as me; a life-changing and life-saving bout, he told the school newspaper at the time. I don’t care about the liberality of the school. I don’t care how you accept and love your parents. I don’t care how woke the times are. Coming out is the most personal journey, and it is a difficult journey. Bragman is survived by her husband Mike Maimone, her brother Alan and her nephews and nieces. They requested that in lieu of flowers, mourners consider donating to the Coming Out Fund established in his name.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/hollywood-publicist-crisis-relations-specialist-howard-bragman-dies-at-66/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos