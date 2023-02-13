Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Host a Wedding Reception for Bollywood Friends and Colleagues





Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose for photos during their wedding reception, in Mumbai, Sunday February 12, 2023 | Photo credit: PTI

Film personalities Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh attended the reception of newly married star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday night in Mumbai. Malhotra and Advani got married in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. After the wedding, a reception for family and close friends was held on February 9 in New Delhi, Malhotra’s hometown. Ajay Devgn and Kajol pose for photos at the wedding reception | Photo credit: PTI Several industry friends and colleagues, including entrepreneur Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka, producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, actors Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ishaan Khatter and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji showed up at the ‘Shershaah’ co-stars reception held at the St Regis Hotel in South Mumbai tonight. For the event, Advani wore a black and white dress with a stellar emerald diamond layered necklace, while Malhotra opted for a black suit and a shimmering black jacket. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor pose for photos at the wedding reception | Photo credit: PTI Actor Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, actor Vivek Oberoi with his wife Priyanka, actor Shahid Kapoors wife Mira Kapoor, actor Rakul Preet Singh with his partner and producer Jackky Bhagnani, Dhawan with his wife, entrepreneur Natasha Dalal were among the star couples who also attended the function. Malhotra and Advani who first worked together on the acclaimed film “Shershaah” (2021) had kept their relationship private.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/sidharth-malhotra-kiara-advani-host-wedding-reception-for-bollywood-friends-and-colleagues/article66503262.ece

