Entertainment
Voice actors object to their voices being used by AI
Towards the end of 2022, there was a big boom in AI generated art on social media and artist-friendly sites such as ArtStation. Although human artists have been quite vocal on how art generators copy art that already exists from real creators, AI art is gradually becoming part of this community and other parts of various entertainment industries such as books or the music. And now a similar problem arises in the doubling space.
Earlier in the week, Motherboard reported a story about how video game voice actors are now asked to sign their voice rights to company-run AI voice generators when signing on for a new project. Some actors have been led to sign contracts with these clauses incorporated, others do not even know that the clause exists until they have signed. Either way, the fear of these AI voices taking on acting roles of all sizes is very real, especially for those trying to enter the industry.
Fryda Wolff, a voice actress known for apex legends, explained to Motherboard what AI-generated voices could mean for human actors and get paid properly, especially those working with game developers and animation studios. [They] could get away with extracting more performance from me by passing my voice to the AI, using that generated performance, and then never compensating me for using my likeness, let alone informing my agency that this has been done.
Likewise, Sungwon Cho added to Motherboard that it’s disrespectful of craftsmanship to suggest that generating performance equates to real human performance. […] You can make it sound like a voice, and maybe even make it sound like it’s capturing an emotion, but at the end of the day it will still sound hollow and false.
G/O Media may receive a commission
12 giant Lego sets for the giant kid in you
Lego sets for all ages
Anyone who says Lego is for kids has never seen the price of these kits. And even if it were true, what is an adult if not really a big child? The truth is, Lego is for everyone.
In addition to Givelongtime voice actors such as Steve Blum,Kara EdwardsAnd Stephanie Sheh have recently took to Twitter to ask fans to let actors know when their voice is used on AI voice apps. I know AI technology is exciting, but if you see my voice or any of the characters I voice on any of these sites, please know that I haven’t given my permission and I don’t never will,” Blum wrote. This is very unethical.
OrWhen it comes to AI art and voices, consent has been one of the biggest areas of concern. In many cases, artists whose work is used for AI do not give their explicitly agree to be part of it is his fans or websites that make the choice For them. Actress Sarah Elmaleh pointed out to Motherboard that for performances, consent must be ongoing. What happens when we happily accept a role and, once in the booth, we see a particular line in the script that doesn’t feel right to us and expresses unambiguous unease? […] Normally, one is able to refuse to read the line, to prevent its use. This technology obviously bypasses that entirely.
Between actors sign their voices to AI companies and studios actively getting into bed with this technology (see Linkin Park or netflix), it’s safe to say that AI will be part of the wider entertainment industry for some time. It’s honestly pretty depressing to see the tech industry’s optimization mindset apply to artistic fields. Even though his vocal followers like to talk about how the future is, it’s not a future to look forward to if it means getting rid of the passion and hard work that can only come from a human touch.
Want more io9 news? Find out when to wait for the last wonder, star warsAnd star trek versions, what’s next for the DC Universe in Film and TVand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.
|
Sources
2/ https://gizmodo.com/voice-actors-ai-voices-controversy-1850105561
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Voice actors object to their voices being used by AI
- Tens of thousands are still missing after the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on Monday
- Raska’s story of chasing the president to take pictures
- JuJu Smith-Schuster redefines fashion with Super Bowl pre-game cut
- Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Host a Wedding Reception for Bollywood Friends and Colleagues
- Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Host a Wedding Reception for Bollywood Friends and Colleagues
- Dallas Open: Wu Yibing becomes the first Chinese man to win the ATP Tour title
- Bishops around the world condemn the unjust persecution of the Church in Nicaragua
- Haley faces ‘high-flying act’ in 2024 bid against Trump
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023 in hopes of boosting local production
- Hybe takes over Rival SM Entertainment – The Chosun Ilbo (English Edition): Daily News from Korea
- Is the Communist Party of Vietnam on the verge of establishing a basic leadership position? – The Diplomat