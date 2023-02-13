Voice actors object to their voices being used by AI

Picture : marvel studios

Towards the end of 2022, there was a big boom in AI generated art on social media and artist-friendly sites such as ArtStation. Although human artists have been quite vocal on how art generators copy art that already exists from real creators, AI art is gradually becoming part of this community and other parts of various entertainment industries such as books or the music. And now a similar problem arises in the doubling space.

Earlier in the week, Motherboard reported a story about how video game voice actors are now asked to sign their voice rights to company-run AI voice generators when signing on for a new project. Some actors have been led to sign contracts with these clauses incorporated, others do not even know that the clause exists until they have signed. Either way, the fear of these AI voices taking on acting roles of all sizes is very real, especially for those trying to enter the industry.

Fryda Wolff, a voice actress known for apex legends, explained to Motherboard what AI-generated voices could mean for human actors and get paid properly, especially those working with game developers and animation studios. [They] could get away with extracting more performance from me by passing my voice to the AI, using that generated performance, and then never compensating me for using my likeness, let alone informing my agency that this has been done.

Likewise, Sungwon Cho added to Motherboard that it’s disrespectful of craftsmanship to suggest that generating performance equates to real human performance. […] You can make it sound like a voice, and maybe even make it sound like it’s capturing an emotion, but at the end of the day it will still sound hollow and false.

In addition to Givelongtime voice actors such as Steve Blum,Kara EdwardsAnd Stephanie Sheh have recently took to Twitter to ask fans to let actors know when their voice is used on AI voice apps. I know AI technology is exciting, but if you see my voice or any of the characters I voice on any of these sites, please know that I haven’t given my permission and I don’t never will,” Blum wrote. This is very unethical.

Or When it comes to AI art and voices, consent has been one of the biggest areas of concern. In many cases, artists whose work is used for AI do not give their explicitly agree to be part of it is his fans or websites that make the choice For them. Actress Sarah Elmaleh pointed out to Motherboard that for performances, consent must be ongoing. What happens when we happily accept a role and, once in the booth, we see a particular line in the script that doesn’t feel right to us and expresses unambiguous unease? […] Normally, one is able to refuse to read the line, to prevent its use. This technology obviously bypasses that entirely.

Between actors sign their voices to AI companies and studios actively getting into bed with this technology (see Linkin Park or netflix), it’s safe to say that AI will be part of the wider entertainment industry for some time. It’s honestly pretty depressing to see the tech industry’s optimization mindset apply to artistic fields. Even though his vocal followers like to talk about how the future is, it’s not a future to look forward to if it means getting rid of the passion and hard work that can only come from a human touch.

