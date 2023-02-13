Suki Waterhouse gives frenetic performance to Hollywood crowd

Suki Waterhouse put on a lively show as she performed outside a sold-out Fonda Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.

The British singer, 31, raised her arms and whipped her hair in the air as she sang tracks from her debut album I Can’t Let Go and five-song EP Milk Teeth, both of which are released last year.

She showed off her chic-yet-casual sense of style, opting for a semi-sheer black top adorned with sequins and beads, and a pair of jeans in the same shade.

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend wore a black belt to cinch her waist and accentuate her hourglass figure.

She wore makeup swipes to highlight her pretty features, including a subtle pink lip and winged black eyeliner.

The star recently told theDallas Observerla that “music has always been” his “original plan”.

“I got a little deterred. Maybe I’m having some kind of identity crisis, which pulled me in different directions. But the beauty with everything in life is being able to role-play and act [which] always led me to write music as well,” she explained.

The star continued, “I don’t really see it all as separate.”

She also spoke recently with Variety on the transition from modeling to music. She said, “It was something I desperately wanted to do.”

Suki said, “For probably the last four years as I released these singles, I guess I was testing my own mettle and whether people would like it or not.

“I was really slow, putting out one a year isn’t the best way to run your music business. I’ve been writing this for a long time, but it’s like reality happening, I’m not one sure. And then I decided to do it.

Suki is a diverse entertainer who has been an actress since she was 12 and a model since she was 16 and doesn’t seem to slow down in exploring new talent as soon as she moves forward in the music industry.

She kicked off her US tour last month in Santa Ana, Calif., and has sold out shows nationwide.

His 2023 tour includes 25 concerts in 5 countries including the United States, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Germany.

Suki and her actor boyfriend Robert have been dating for four years and have kept their romance a secret.

“If you let people in, it devalues ​​what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you would find it extremely rude,’ Robert told The Sunday Times in 2019.

In December, the happy couple put on a beloved show and looked as smitten as ever when they stepped out in Egypt to attend the star-studded Dior menswear show in Giza.

The Tenet actor was previously in high-profile romances with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and singer FKA twigs.

Suki was in a two-year relationship with Bradley Cooper and briefly dated James Marsden.