Allu Arjun is finally making his Bollywood debut, to join Shah Rukh Khan Starrer in a cameo after Thalapathy Vijay?





After the huge box office success of Pathaan, expectations are sky high for Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan. It is set to release in June this year and marks the actor’s first all-India project. Now, the last we hear about the upcoming thriller is that none other than Allu Arjun will be joining the cast for an exciting role. Keep reading to find out more! Led by Atlee, the Shah Rukh Khan star has already pumped with her stellar cast. On a confirmed basis, it stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Apart from these names, Thalapathy Vijay is said to make an exciting appearance. However, the news remains to be confirmed. While all of these actors were enough to get our excitement going, the latest actor-related report from Pushpa got our hearts racing. According to the report on Peepingmoon.com, Allu Arjun is set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan. Yes, you read that right! We learn that the actor was approached by director Atlee for a special cameo in the film and that he has the potential to set the big screens on fire. The Pushpa actor has yet to agree, but chances are Allu will say yes to the offer. Speaking of Allu Arjun’s role in Jawan, a source quotes, “Allu was offered a role that plays a very important role in the story of the movie. The narration took place yesterday, and although Allu Arjun has yet to give his nod, Atlee hopes he will do the film. The casting for this specific part was quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we expect and wish that it was a yes from him. Are you excited to see Allu Arjun in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? Share with us through the comments. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates! Must read: KRK Brutally Trolled For Claiming Kiara Advani Is Pregnant With Sidharth Malhotra’s First Child, Netizens Respond Tumhari Ye Dimagi Gandagi Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

