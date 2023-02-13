Sikh Student Associations Punjabi Culture Night Joyfully Unites Friends and Family





The Sikh Student Association choreographed an unforgettable evening. On Saturday, the Sikh Student Association held its first Punjabi Culture Night since the start of the pandemic at Ackerman Grand Ballroom, providing insight into the culture of Punjab, a state in northern India. The evening included various entertainment, such as dance performances and a Punjabi DJ, as well as traditional Punjabi food. Second year Psychobiology student Dilraj Singh said the event was welcome for all, giving newcomers a chance to experience Punjabi culture at UCLA. Not only can we showcase our culture, but we can also participate in parts of our culture that are slowly disappearing over generations,” Singh said. “It (keeps) our culture alive, but I (also) think the Punjabi culture does a great job of unifying everyone on campus.” The evening kicked off with Punjabi food and socials, complemented by pop and hip-hop–infused with punjabi music in the background. The menu consisted of vegetarian samosas seasoned with garam masala and ginger, crispy paneer pakoras, and a spicy Punjabi gobi for Manchurian cauliflower. Included were circular tables for individuals to chat over their meal. For UC Riverside student Shad Singh, the energy of Punjabi culture enlivened the event. You have to have energy to be in the culture, Singh said. It could be from home, or it could be from driving here (to the event), listening to music. It can pump you up much like a football game or a basketball game. [Related: Student-led showcase ‘Metamorphosis’ explores transformation, interpretation] After dinner, attendees were entertained by a series of dance teams performing traditional Punjabi dances which songs and dances referenced from modern popular culture. The first group, Rank of Irvine of UC Irvine, groove on the instrumental of Mo Bamba of Sheck Wes covered with verses of Punjabi rap. Ghidde Di Raunak of UC Riverside then danced to Punjabi music laden with heavy bass and trap beats. UC Riverside’s Bhangra team implemented their version of the Griddy, a popular social media dance popularized by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, into their routine.. After the first three dances, the UCLA Bhangra team performed a rendition of Dr. Dre’s “Still DRE” as a tribute to their Los Angeles roots. The group followed up their LA tribute with an energetic take on hip-hop–infused Punjabi music, mixing Drake’s “Find Your Love” with other songs. Presented by the UCLA Bhangra team, the bhangra an energetic form of Punjabi dance consisting of high jumps, leaps and quick footwork received plenty of cheers during some of the routine’s most athletic displays. The shows ended with dance team Ghidde Diyan Raniyan from UCLA, who presented a more traditional narrative version of Punjabi dance and culture. The team included many traditional sounds and music from Sikh Punjabi culture, and their dance routine reflected many aspects of daily Punjabi life, such as wearing Punjabi clothes or cooking traditional dishes. [Related: Student-run WACsmash event brings dance, art into digital space] The last part of the evening consisted of the DJ opening the track for everyone to dance, leading up to the final event of the night. Besides dressing in traditional Punjabi clothing, Kunal Dogra, a student at Cal State Northridge, said one of the most meaningful aspects of the night was being with friends and family in a place to which he felt he belonged and not judged. They (my parents) really wanted to focus on raising my brother with some culture, so it was nice to experience a little piece of India, Dogra said. It’s just nice to have things like that, knowing that it makes me feel comfortable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailybruin.com/2023/02/12/sikh-student-associations-punjabi-culture-night-joyously-unifies-friends-family The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos