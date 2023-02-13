Literary icon Zia Mohyeddin dies at 91 – Pakistan







Pakistan Literary icon Zia Mohyeddin dies aged 91 The late was also awarded Hilal e Imtiaz in 2012 by the then government.

February 13, 2023



12:41 p.m.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Veteran actor, director and TV host Zia Mohyeddin died Monday at the age of 91 in Karachi. It is learned that Zia Mohyeddin was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Karachi due to fever and severe abdominal pain. It was later discovered on ultrasound that he had bowel problems. He then underwent surgery and was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where he breathed his last. Zia Mohyeddin’s Funeral Prayer will be offered at Imambargah Yasrab in Defense Phase 4 after Zuhr’s Prayer. Profile Zia Mohyeddin was born on June 20, 1931 in Faisalabad. At a young age, he got the opportunity to act in the famous movie Lawrence of Arabia, in which he played a memorable role in 1962. He also hosted a stage program called “Zia Mohyeddin Show” and he has also awarded the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2012 by the government. In 2005, Zia Mohyeddin established the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi. He has also written books titled “A Carrot is a Carrot”, “Theater and the God of My Idolatry Memories” and “Reflections”. Zia Mohyeddin’s father had the distinction of being the dialogue writer for the first Pakistani film Teri Yaad. Condolences Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of the literary icon and prayed for the deceased soul. He also offered his condolences to the bereaved family. In a statement on Monday, he said Zia Mohyeddin’s unique style has earned her worldwide fame. “Zia Mohyeddin has introduced a new dimension in television hosting in Pakistan and has earned a good reputation for the country by performing internationally,” the Prime Minister added. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi and his family expressed their sorrow at the sad news of Zia Mohyeddin’s death and extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also sent her deepest condolences to the family of the late icon.

‘; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/698711-Veteran-actor-Zia-Mohyeddin-passes-away-at-91-in-Karachi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos