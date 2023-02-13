Bollywood couples are rumored to make their relationship official this Valentine’s Day





Mumbai: Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and we’re sure many of you may already have some special things planned for your loved one. Well, even when it comes to Bollywood, many celebrities will post special messages for their partners, husbands and wives on social media. But, we clearly have a few celebs who are said to be in a relationship, but haven’t made it official. So today let’s look at the list of rumored Bollywood couples who are set to make it official this Valentine’s Day Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya Blacksmith So, there has been a buzz that Aditya and Ananya are dating. Well, they haven’t been seen together much, but in Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar also hinted that there was something brewing between them. Also Read: From Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani, See Them in Sleek One-Shoulder Dresses Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Rumors of their relationship have been making the rounds on social media for a few years. They are also spotted in the same place but not together. We’re sure their fans are eagerly waiting for them to make it official. Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Varma Rumors that they were dating started making the rounds on New Years Eve. Apparently, they were spotted kissing in Goa. However, Tamannaah and Vijay didn’t talk about it. Disha Patani Alexandre Alex A few months ago, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff broke up. Now Disha is spotted with Aleksander Alex, and netizens are speculating that she is the actress’ new boyfriend. Janhvi Kapoor Shikhar Pahariya So apparently Janhvi and Shikhar were dating a few years ago but they broke up. Now, over the past two months, the two have been spotted together on several occasions and netizens are wondering if they’re back together. Also read:No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, Father Boney Kapoor confirms For more news and updates from the world of TV, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

