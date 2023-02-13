Allu Arjun to make his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? The Pushpa star approached for a cameo





Allu Arjun was offered a role in Shah Rukh Khans Jawan. If things go as planned, it will make its Bollywood debut.

Bombay ,

Allu Arjun can act with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

By Roktim Rajpal:

Shah Rukh Khan will soon star in Jawan, one of the most anticipated films of the year. The biggie piqued fans’ curiosity with his huge announcement teaser. Here is the latest update on the movie. Allu Arjun was offered a role in Jawan. If things go as planned, this will mark her Bollywood debut. Jawan is an actor, helmed by Atlee. ALLU ARJUN TO ACT IN JAWAN? Allu Arjun became a pan-Indian star with Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The Stylish star is apparently set to make his Bollywood debut. Bunny is said to have been offered a role in Jawan. This, however, is a cameo rather than a full-fledged part. This will mark her Bollywood debut anyway. Jawan stars SRK, Priyamani, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. READ ALSO | Jailer from Rajinikanth to Leo from Thalapathy Vijay 5 Tamil mass masala artists to release in 2023. Masala Monday BUSY TIME FOR BUNNY Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is going through a tremendous phase on the labor front. He received rave reviews for his gripping performance in Pushpa The Rule, which exceeded box office expectations. The Sukumar-directed action drama starred the stylish star as a daring truck driver who takes on the system in his quest for power. The biggie had a stellar cast which included Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandana, Sunil, and Anusuya Bharadwaj, among others. He is working on Pushpa The Rule, its sequel. The second part of the franchise should be bigger and better than the first. Posted on: February 13, 2023

