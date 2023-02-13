How has the Indian film industry flourished over the past 100 plus years? Has it advanced technologically and in terms of content? Are creative minds today sufficiently supported by studios that claim to spend millions to give audiences an artistic thrill? For too long, Indian cinema has been seen as a pursuit of passion and creative madness. However, after transforming into an ecosystem controlled by foreign studios over the past few years, the industry has seen other forces emerge.

In Bollywood, Box Office and Beyond: The Evolving Business of Indian Cinema, author and film journalist Lata Jha aims to examine these forces in detail, the struggle between multiplexes and single screens and their struggles, and the threat and the opportunity that emerging streams of monetization, such as video streaming, pose for cinema as we know it.

Here is an excerpt from Bollywood box office and beyond

The cinema sector in India is currently star-driven and it is almost impossible for small films without known faces to be shown, according to industry experts.

There are small-scale films that attract attention, but they must be accompanied by exceptional concepts and word-of-mouth publicity. For a movie like Conduct, made on a budget of Rs 35-40 crore, Dharma would additionally need to spend at least Rs 8-10 crore on advertising and distribution to ensure a decent release on at least 750 screens. It’s obvious, say industry experts, that the team assessed its product’s potential and realized that the box office returns wouldn’t justify the investment. However, it is possible that Netflix paid anywhere between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore for the same movie.

The digital space has been a nightmare for content creators like us from a piracy perspective, but it has also given us incredible power to find our own niches, explained Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India Ltd, who runs a film division called Yodlee. Films, which released films such as Brij Mohan And Ascharyachakit directly on Netflix. This is true for both audio and video, Mehra said. If you release, say, a folk song, it will be difficult to find a mass audience for it. But with digital, you can even go as far as talking to two Indians in Namibia or Ghana.

Exposure experts like Ajay Bijli of PVR Cinemas are quick to warn that taking films straight to digital means wasting a lot of money by choice. According to several experts, Netflix willfully lost the huge box office that Martin Scorsese 160 million dollars The Irishman could have done by only giving it a limited theatrical release in the United States so that it could be nominated for the Oscars, and keeping it for platform audiences only.

In an interview with me, Bijli told me while adding that there would be total chaos if the theatrical platform was compromised. All the producers and distributors still love the 70mm screen because they think it’s the harbinger of box office collections; once you’ve monetized on the big screen and everyone has delivered their verdict, other windows become more relevant. If it wasn’t theatrically released, the consumer would typically say: ye kaun if hai movie (which movie is it)? I think the small movie connects with the consumer as much as the big movie, in fact I would say the smaller movies are doing better these days.

But filmmakers see things differently. As Mehra explained, digital allows you to do this type of micro-marketing and reach the end consumer very easily. Otherwise, something like selling a CD to talk to two people in Ghana would have been impossible for me. The same is true for OTTs allowing me [to release niche films] video side. Even on TV, the top spots go to big movies that get good publicity. But digital platforms are not based on viewing by appointment and the consumer can take advantage of them whenever they want. Mehra said Yodlee movies are mainstream without big stars. We need stars because on opening weekend, if you don’t get people, the movie won’t stay in theaters and the exhibitor will take it down. It’s a fear we all have as producers. You get stars so you can draw crowds the first weekend, and then the movie will speak for itself. When people like us make movies that don’t have big stars, it becomes a challenge, he explained.

How do you attract people in this case? Digital then comes to the rescue, the film will stay longer (on the OTT service), the producer is not afraid of it being taken down, and there are people coming back to taste it. Even today, people come back and tell Mehra how much they enjoyed a movie like Aji (2017), a dark story of an old woman avenging the sexual assault of her granddaughters.

It’s the power of digital unleashed, and it certainly makes it easier for people like us who want to create relevant content that may not appeal to 70% of India, Mehra said.

And while Aji might not be my favorite example of a movie that exploded after it was released on OTT, there’s no denying that the world has opened up to movies that weren’t previously deemed profitable enough to stream all over the world the world, reaching more people than can ever be accommodated in any movie theater.

Retrieved with permission from Bollywood, Box-Office And Beyond by LataJha; and published by Rupa Publications India. You can also join the SheThePeoples Book Club at Facebook,LinkedInAndinstagram.

Suggested reading:11 authors talk about the book that stayed with them in 2022