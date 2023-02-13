Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Reception: Inside Photos with Kareena, Bhumi, Karan | Bollywood





Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a star-studded reception in St Regis, Mumbai on Sunday. From Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta to Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia and many more celebrities attended the party. Actors Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia and Anushka Ranjan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also posed with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their reception, and took to Instagram to share the photos. Read also : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance to Kala Chashma at the reception Sharing a photo of himself posing with Sidharth and Kiara at the reception in Mumbai, Anupam wrote in his caption, “Congratulations to two of my most beautiful and favorite people for becoming one. world happiness to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra! I’ve seen Kiara since her @actorprepares days. What phenomenal growth. Knock on wood. Love and blessings!” Kiara wore a white and black dress for the reception, while Sidharth wore a black tuxedo. Anupam was dressed in black kurta pajamas for their reception. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others from Sidharth and Kiara’s reception. Anupam Kher with the newlyweds at the Mumbai reception. Manish Malhotra also took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos. Neha Dhupia and Anushka Ranjan also shared their photos. Bhumi Pednekar, who attended the reception wearing a gold lehenga, took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Kiara and Sidharth. At the same time, she wrote: “Congratulations, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra”. Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also posed with the newly married couple at the reception. Taking to Instagram Stories to share her photo, Neha also wrote, “And we danced the night away…to celebrate our beautiful Ki and Sid (Kiara and Sidharth)…we love you both. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal also posed with Sidharth and Kiara at the reception. Sharing their photo on Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness.” Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple hosted a reception in Delhi ahead of Sunday’s reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.

