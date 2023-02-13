Outfits inspired by Bollywood actresses to make you look breathtaking on your date





Valentine’s Day is only a day early. Every year on February 14, Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world to celebrate the love and togetherness of couples and lovers. It’s a great day to express your feelings of love, care, and gratitude towards your partner. People celebrate this day by exchanging gifts with each other, going on dates, watching movies together, and more. If you’re not sure what to wear on your date, take a look below at our compiled list of Bollywood actress-inspired red outfits to hit the fashion game this Valentine’s Day. 1. Kiara Advani Kiara Advani is always setting new trends with some of her trendy custom outfits. The “Shershah” celeb looked better than ever in this cut-out mini-sequence dress. The dress was designed by Alina Anwar and gave glam goals. You can also pair an outfit like this with a blazer or coat with glamorous makeup. 2. Janhvi Kapoor Mili star, Janhvi Kapoor is a show stealer with her timeless fashion choices. She chose to wear this flirty and figure-hugging dress that made her look like a queen. She kept accessories to a minimum, wore a pearl encrusted earring, high heels with embellishments as well as glam red makeup. 3. Critical I say You can take inspiration from Kriti Sanon to don a red outfit like a queen. She looks stunning in this red off the shoulder dress with custom polka dots. This is a perfect dress for parties and date nights. She accessorized her overall look with statement earrings and flushed cheeks with minimal nude makeup. 4. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt looks alluring and super stylish in this bright red strapless dress and oversized color-matching jacket. The dress is adorned with a red rose floral print, and pink, green, black and white hues. You can add this outfit to your bucket list and complete your overall look with pink makeup and accessories. 5. Ananya Pandei Ananya Pandey looked stunning in this sultry red spaghetti strap dress. The actress turned heads as she looked perfect and her overall look with rosy makeup and loose hair.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/lifestyle/valentines-day-2023-bollywood-actresses-inspired-outfits-to-make-you-look-jaw-dropping-on-your-date-night-10064898 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

