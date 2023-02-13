SM Entertainment Stock Rises As Battle For Agency Continues

SM Entertainment is attracting a lot of attention from investors.

With two major companies battling for major stakes in the K-pop agency, SM Entertainment’s stock price is skyrocketing.

Shares of SM Entertainment rose 3.14% on Monday and 29% since Kakao announced it would acquire 9.05% of the agency last week. Lee Soo-man, founder of SM Entertainment, is against the sale and has filed an injunction to stop the transaction.

He argued that it is illegal for the board to issue new shares or convertible bonds to a third party to affect corporate governance amid the management battle.

Lee, who owns 18.50% of SM Entertainment, has signed an agreement to sell 14.8% of the company to HYBE.

HYBE offered to buy an additional 25% of the agency from individual shareholders at 120,000 won ($94) each and could end up with 39.8% of the agency. SM Entertainment had about 52,000 small shareholders as of September.

HYBE will end up with 43.5% of SM Entertainment if Lee exercises a put option.

Public takeover bids to retail investors are held until March 1.

SM Entertainments stock price closed at 116,000 won on Monday.

If the court accepts the injunction, the new shares to be offered to Kakao will be canceled and HYBE will successfully acquire the stake in SM. In the event of dismissal, Kakao will acquire 9.05% as announced.

Whether the decision is announced before the end of HYBE’s tender offer will be important.

If the decision is announced later, HYBE may have already bought the 25% of shares it plans to buy from individual shareholders, said Park Seong-guk, an analyst at Kyobo Securities. This will make it harder for Kakao to compensate for the additional shares he has to buy to acquire SM Entertainment.

If the injunction is granted, it will become difficult for Kakao to take control of the company. But if the injunction is denied, the battle over SM Entertainment is likely to continue.

Kakao may counterbid, offering a higher price to acquire shares from retail investors.

Since an offer must be higher than the 120,000 won offered by HYBE, the cost of acquisition should increase more than expected, said Lee Hwan-wook, an analyst at IBK Securities.

The expectation of a higher takeover bid could cause retail shareholders to wait for the price to rise.

Kakao Entertainment, 73.60% owned by Kakao, raised 1.2 trillion won from the Saudi Public Investment Fund and Singapore’s GIC last month, according to local media.

Another hurdle the acquirer will face will be potential antitrust issues.

If 15 percent or more of the company is acquired, the acquisition is subject to review by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) on monopoly concerns.

HYBE’s acquisition of Lees’ 14.8% stake is not subject to FTC review. But if everything goes as the agency had planned and 40% is acquired, it will have to file a request for review.

We have not yet received the filing for review, said Shin Yong-hee, spokesperson for the FTC’s Consolidation Team. This is an important case, so we are currently monitoring it. But the shareholding structure must first be confirmed before starting the review, because the market it would affect must first be decided.

The battle is expected to improve SM Entertainments corporate governance. Align Partners Capital Management, which owns 1.1% of the agency, said Lee was receiving large payments from SM Entertainment.

Regardless of who acquires SM Entertainment, its structure will improve rapidly, Park added.

Lee faced pressure from Align Partners Capital Management to improve corporate governance, saying Lee receives a huge amount of royalties from SM Entertainment.

BY JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]