Entertainment
Rihanna’s Big Red Pregnancy Reveal
On Sunday night, the most-watched fashion show of New York Fashion Week took place in Arizona.
I’m talking, of course, about Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show, a 13-minute crimson extravaganza and pregnancy reveal in the form of workwear, puffer jackets and a chest piece that will likely set trends in motherhood for the next decade.
While Rihanna’s style during her first pregnancy was largely defined by what she didn’t wear (anything that hid her bump), at State Farm Stadium she was almost completely covered. Rihanna has often used fashion as a tool to emphasize who is in control of her body, to force confrontation with corporeality. This again redefined the terms.
In red from head to toe, she shone with a thousand lights. If not like a diamond, definitely like a ruby: especially the 19.47-carat Bayco ring she had on one hand. Or as some kind of fashion-forward fertility goddess, drenched in color with all sorts of powerful associations related to the female body, especially the pregnant female body. (Also, yes, Valentine’s Day, but she usually thinks more globally than a Hallmark moment.) It painted a picture that could be read from the confines of the football arena.
(It helped that all of his reserve dancers formed a sea of white hoodies.)
Even before the baby news broke, what Rihanna would wear for her first big moment on a giant public stage since 2018 was so anticipated that on the morning of the show, not one but two different brands confidentially told me that she wore looks they had custom made for the event but in the end, she gave a last minute surprise.
This is power for you. If there were two, there were probably more. (Who knows how many?) Even Oscar nominees don’t have as many brands willing to bet on the chance of a celebrity favor coming their way. The math is that the potential gain is worth the risk.
It will be for Loewe, whose designer, Jonathan Anderson, created the surreal leather breastplate that Rihanna wore over her bodysuit and under this jumpsuit (meant to symbolize flight, according to the brand), accessorized with diamond brooches and left open on the torso to free the belly.
Also Alaa, whose creative director, Pieter Mulier, custom-made the two leather coats she threw over: the padded red leather bolero, with built-in gloves, that curved to drip over the back of her torso as she sang, and the voluminous padded red leather dress number coat, again with built-in gloves, which flapped at her feet as she soared into the heavens at the END. (Alaa did a pretty good Super Bowl; Rihanna also wore a crocodile-print skirt and the brand’s shearling jacket for her pre-game press conference.)
As for her footwear, it was a sneaker collaboration by MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon. Why wear just one brand when you can combine so many for your own purposes?
Together they offered a quick talk about high-end cool, but ultimately the whole point of the look wasn’t so much what Rihanna wore as how what she wore showed off the curve of her midriff. growing again. How it was framed.
This gave new meaning to the term Scarlet Woman.
