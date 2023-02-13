Rihanna’s Big Red Pregnancy Reveal

On Sunday night, the most-watched fashion show of New York Fashion Week took place in Arizona.

I’m talking, of course, about Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show, a 13-minute crimson extravaganza and pregnancy reveal in the form of workwear, puffer jackets and a chest piece that will likely set trends in motherhood for the next decade.

While Rihanna’s style during her first pregnancy was largely defined by what she didn’t wear (anything that hid her bump), at State Farm Stadium she was almost completely covered. Rihanna has often used fashion as a tool to emphasize who is in control of her body, to force confrontation with corporeality. This again redefined the terms.

In red from head to toe, she shone with a thousand lights. If not like a diamond, definitely like a ruby: especially the 19.47-carat Bayco ring she had on one hand. Or as some kind of fashion-forward fertility goddess, drenched in color with all sorts of powerful associations related to the female body, especially the pregnant female body. (Also, yes, Valentine’s Day, but she usually thinks more globally than a Hallmark moment.) It painted a picture that could be read from the confines of the football arena.

(It helped that all of his reserve dancers formed a sea of ​​white hoodies.)

Even before the baby news broke, what Rihanna would wear for her first big moment on a giant public stage since 2018 was so anticipated that on the morning of the show, not one but two different brands confidentially told me that she wore looks they had custom made for the event but in the end, she gave a last minute surprise.