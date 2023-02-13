SDA Masterclass on Psychology Elevates Artists

Industry guests spoke candidly about the emotional struggles artists face when working in the business and the resilience it takes to break into the entertainment realm during the Multihyphenate Masterclass. The event was organized and hosted by Performance Chair Michele Shay of the School of Dramatic Arts at the Bing Theater on Saturday.

Multihyphenate describes celebrities with multiple skills or talents, such as acting, producing, and writing.

Jonas Pate, the writer and producer of the Netflix series Outer Banks, explained how his plans to go to law school changed when he got an internship at Merchant Ivory, a film production company, during his final year of college. Then, shortly after graduation, he got a job at Miramax and wrote a screenplay that made it to Sundance.

The way to advance your career was to write, Pate said. So I grabbed every book on writing I could find. I started reading about filmmakers and how they did it, wrote a script, and then I had a friend who wanted to be a producer. We both came to LA and started knocking on doors and eventually raised a million deer.

Pate stressed the importance of staying resilient; the ability to tell stories is something he will always have complete control over, regardless of the outcome.

You’re going to get kicked in the teeth a lot, Pate said. You just have to get out. I still have.

Isabelle Messner, a freshman majoring in drama, said she appreciated Pates’ advice on how everyone in the business should write, especially when feeling stuck.

Writing gives you a lot of agency, Messner said. It gives you a lot more power and a lot more motivation to keep going.

That power allowed Pate to successfully pen three seasons of one of Netflix’s greatest hits and give Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes his big break.

Stokes’ rise in the industry was far from traditional. Originally a hockey player, he changed paths when an eighth concussion forced him to reconsider his future with his health in mind. The light bulb moment came when, while doing television production in high school, his teacher told him to give it a shot.

Stokes, a Florida native, starred in commercials, worked as a bartender to support himself while he auditioned, racked himself up in nearly $30,000 in debt, and at one point slept in his car on and off for six months when he found himself homeless and with nowhere to go.

But, now, on the other side of adversity, Stokes described his gratitude for the experience.

There’s a journey that I think is necessary for any artist, not just an actor, to really feel all the different emotions, Stokes said. In order to tell a story with sincerity and have an authentic view of these things, you have to actually experience them.

His authenticity is precisely what landed him his role in Outer Banks.

My advice would be to be vulnerable, be yourself,” Pate said. It’s your best shot.

Stokes and Pates’ stories struck a chord with audiences, who attended to better understand how to navigate the unreliable waters of the entertainment industry.

I really think I learned a lot about how to stay resilient in the business because it’s so hard, said Brooklyn Nelson, a freshman majoring in theatre, stage and screen. Hearing both of their stories inspired me to continue.

The masterclass not only focused on the resilience needed to become an artist, but also delved into the courage needed for artists to strip themselves down to create works that viewers can resonate with.

You have to open your heart and create art that you want others to see, Shay said.

Panelists Judith Light and Larry Powell discussed the importance of using art as a way to support others.

The work you do is your service, the Light actor said. It’s your gift to someone else. This business is not about you.

The multiple hyphens encouraged artists struggling with impostor syndrome to step out of themselves and focus on finding ways to contribute to society. For them, acts of service outside of your profession allow you to find a community and remind you that you are a human before you are an artist.

You don’t have to be something, you’re already something, Light said.