Celebrate first love with an age plus these four Valentine’s Day watches





When writing the screenplay Of an agewriter-director Goran Stoleski describes in the production notes that the power of storytelling is not in recreating vast worlds, but in digging into a single, compact human being and digging into universe-sized feelings. Collar (Elias Anton), a 17-year-old amateur ballroom dancer born in Serbia and living in a working-class neighborhood in North Melbourne, discovered such a feeling one day in the summer of 1999. After receiving a call to save his dance partner, Ebony (Crochet Hattie), who woke up hungover on an unfamiliar beach, Kol enlists the help of her brother, Adam (Thomas Green). Over the next 24 hours, Kol experiences something with Adam, a feeling both overwhelming and unexpected, that deeply shapes who he is and what his future will look like. Of an ageFor Varietyvibrates with lustful tenderness (and tender lust) as he sketches what first love can be. Few experiences have captured the imaginations of filmmakers and the hearts of viewers like a first love. So this Valentine’s Day, we’re remembering the magic of first love with films that explore the mysterious and miraculous feeling. Get tickets for Of an age NOW!

In Dee-Ree PariahLook alike (Adepero Oduye) is an African-American teenager trying to come to terms with who she is. Along with imagining a life as a poet, struggling to find her place in Brooklyn’s LGBTQ+ community, and facing disapproval from her parents, she falls in love for the first time. Rees said IndieWire, It is by sorting through all this and understanding her first love that Alike begins to understand her journey. When her heart is broken, Alike finds a way to channel her passion and pain into poetry. Like Alikes art, the film expresses a universal sensibility that chronicles the pangs of first love, the longing pain of teenage sexuality, and the excitement of not just discovering yourself but finding those kindred spirits to share your life with, notes IndieWire. Show Pariah NOW itunes Or Amazon.

