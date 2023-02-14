





All the beauty in the world, Patrick Bringley’s memoir of his ten years as a caretaker at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, gives new meaning to the term “art appreciation”. In the Met’s award-winning book pantheon, it’s up there with EL Königsburg’s From the mixed files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler.

Like the runaway siblings of 1968 Konigsburg Medal winner Newbery who uncover secrets about the museum’s treasures after camping in its hallowed halls (sleeping in an ornate 16th-century English Renaissance bed and bathing in the fountain, from which they fish for silver) Bringley offers an unusual insider’s view of this vast palace of art. During 8-12 hour shifts rotated between galleries in carefully choreographed assigned positions, he uses the gift of time to study the masterpieces he has been hired to protect and to reflect on the role art throughout history.

Bringley is certainly not the only Met staffer to write about the institution. A notable recent example: In 2019, Christine Coulson, who rose through the ranks at the museum as a summer intern for more than 25 years, published a novel that is part fact, part fantasy, Metropolitan Tales.

But Bringley’s guard view is unique, and he presents his personal story with a refreshing sincerity and an absence of nervousness or posturing. Following the death of his 27-year-old brother Tom from cancer in 2008, Bringley, two years his junior, gave up a prestigious “high-flying office job” at the new yorker, where “they told me I was going” for a job that “I was happy not to go anywhere”. He explains: “I had lost someone. I didn’t want to budge from that. In a way, I didn’t want to move at all.”

Lured by “the simplest job I could think of in the most beautiful place I’ve ever been to”, a job that promised to grieve and reflect on his loss, Bringley arrived at the Met in the fall of 2008. He explains his state of being when he turned to that union job for which he donned a cheap blue polyester uniform and received an $80-a-year allowance for socks: “My heart is full, my heart is breaking and I desperately want to stay still for a while,” he wrote.

Bringley doesn’t say when he decided to channel his experience of finding solace in art into this book, though it’s clear he took notes throughout his 10 years at the museum. But this pre-pandemic story of jumping off the career ladder and deliberately taking a stand apart from ambition in order to find a space for quiet contemplation is oddly suited to our times.

All the beauty in the world offers well-chosen facts about the museum and Bringley’s colleagues to anchor his personal story. The Met opened in 1880 and has since spanned more than 2.5 million square feet, “the size of about 3,000 average apartments in New York.” Its collections, built on private donations unlike the European royal collections, contain more than 2 million objects, of which only a fraction is shown at a time.

The “Visitor Salmon Race” that ascends the Grand Staircase each morning when the museum opens draws crowds of nearly 7 million visitors a year “higher attendance than the Yankees, Mets, Giant, Jets, Knicks and Nets together.” less than the Louvre or the National Museum of China. Half are from overseas and half of US citizens are from out of town.

Of its more than 2,000 employees, including curators, custodians, carpenters, restorers, riggers, art handlers and more, about 600 are guards, nearly half of whom are foreign-born, including many from Guyana, Albania and Russia. Bringley loves diversity.

As compelling as these facts are, it is Bringley’s reflections on dozens of ancient paintings, photographs, sculptures and artifacts that elevate this memoir into a hymn to the power of art. Discussing Alfred Stieglitz’s captivating photographs of his wife, Georgia O’Keeffe, he writes: “I think sometimes we need permission to stop and worship, and a work of art grants it.”

Although non-religious, Bringley is particularly drawn to sacred art from around the world. He is particularly moved by the “luminous sadness” of ancient Christian paintings. He admires the graceful broken body of a 15th-century Italian crucifixion by Fra Angelico, in which he finds a reminder that “we are mortal, that we suffer, that bravery in suffering is beautiful, that loss inspires love and lamentation”.

In a portrait by Vermeer of a dozing servant, he is moved to see that the artist has captured “that feeling we sometimes have that an intimate setting has a grandeur and a sanctity of its own. That was my feeling constant in Tom’s hospital room.”

Wonderfully, each of the works that Bringley talks about is listed at the end of this beautiful book. Even better, they come with links to images on the author’s website at patrickbringley.com/art.

As rich in moving perspectives as the Met in treasures, All the beauty in the world reminds us of the importance of learning no “in regards to art, but Since It’s an appreciation of art on a deep level.